Japan's Meiji recalls packaged milk over detection of cattle drug

Japanese diary giant Meiji Holdings said on Saturday it was recalling over 44,000 bottles of its packaged milk following the detection of pharmaceuticals used for the prevention of cattle diseases in the product.

The affected product is the 180-milliliter bottled milk labeled "Meiji Milk," manufactured at a factory in Kaizuka City, Osaka, operated by the major food company Meiji.

The recall, ordered by Osaka prefecture following a routine inspection conducted by the health department last week, involves a total of 44,577 bottles with an expiration date of November 13.

The detected component, a type of antibacterial chemical called sulfamonomethoxine, is believed to have no adverse effects on health, and there have been no reports of health issues related to the consumption of the affected milk.

Meiji said on its website that refunds for the affected products will be provided.