Sanofi proud to be among the first batch of French multinationals to enter China, and a long-term contributor

Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson says, after more than 40 years in China, the company is deeply rooted within the local health-care ecosystem and committed helping build a healthy China.

Sanofi celebrates 60th anniversary of Sino-French diplomatic relations

Sanofi is proud to play an important role in the long-standing partnership between China and France.

As one of the first multinational companies to set foot in China more than 40 years ago, we are deeply rooted within the local health-care ecosystem and remain committed to providing innovative medicines and vaccines at pace to help build a healthy China.

Milestones of Sanofi in China