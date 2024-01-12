﻿
Sanofi proud to be among the first batch of French multinationals to enter China, and a long-term contributor

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  12:28 UTC+8, 2024-01-26
Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson says, after more than 40 years in China, the company is deeply rooted within the local health-care ecosystem and committed helping build a healthy China.
Paul Hudson, chief executive officer of Sanofi

Sanofi celebrates 60th anniversary of Sino-French diplomatic relations

Sanofi is proud to play an important role in the long-standing partnership between China and France.

As one of the first multinational companies to set foot in China more than 40 years ago, we are deeply rooted within the local health-care ecosystem and remain committed to providing innovative medicines and vaccines at pace to help build a healthy China.

Milestones of Sanofi in China

  • 1982 Entered China as one of the first multinationals to do so
  • 1993 Opened first office in Guangzhou
  • 1995 Established the 1st Sino-French pharma joint venture, with manufacturing sites in Hangzhou and Beijing
  • 2004 Merged with Aventis
  • 2007 Built a world-class influenza vaccine manufacturing site in Shenzhen
  • 2018 Established the Digital Innovation Hub in Shanghai
  • 2021 Opened Sanofi Institute for Biomedical Research in Suzhou

Sanofi's manufacturing site in Hangzhou

Sanofi's manufacturing site in Beijing

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Sanofi
