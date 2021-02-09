Biz / Economy

IT conferences return to Shanghai after holiday

Top information technology conferences, including the Mobile World Congress and the Appliance & Electronics World Expo, will be held in Shanghai after the Chinese New Year.
Top information technology conferences, including the Mobile World Congress (MWC) and the Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE), will be held in Shanghai after the Chinese New Year — the first round of top-level IT conferences held offline anywhere in the world since the coronavirus outbreak. 

The Consumer Electronics Show, normally held every year in Las Vegas in January, and the MWC telecommunications conference, normally held annually in Barcelona in February, have been forced to move online.

MWC Shanghai 2021, Asia’s biggest telecommunications event, will take place at the Shanghai New International Expo Center in the Pudong New Area between February 23 and 25. The online and offline events cover next-generation technologies such as 5G, the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence.

Tech giants like Huawei, Qualcomm and Oppo will participate in the event with offline demonstrations and activities.

AWE will be held in Shanghai next month. In 2020, it was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Source: SHINE
