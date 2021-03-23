Biz / Economy

E-cigarette shares fall on regulations post

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:18 UTC+8, 2021-03-23       0
Share prices plummet after a draft is posted online which includes strict requirements and certifications on which firms and organizations can produce and sell e-cigarettes. 
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:18 UTC+8, 2021-03-23       0

E-cigarette shares fell on Tuesday on the expectation of more strict regulations that could curb sales. 

Shares of New York-listed RLX Technology Inc, China’s biggest e-cigarette vendor, plunged 47.8 percent to close at US$10.15. Hong Kong-listed Smoore International, which offers e-cigarette components and design, closed at HK$48.00 (US$7.62), a 27.2 percent decrease. Shenzhen-listed EVE Energy dropped 15.9 percent to close at 69.63 yuan (US$11.05). 

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the China Tobacco Administration posted a draft online about strengthening regulation. It includes strict requirements and certifications on which firms and organizations can produce and sell e-cigarettes, similar to regulations governing tobacco sales. 

Stricter controls will bring more tobacco taxes and more protection for young people, Everbright Securities said in a note. 

A huge population of smokers and a booming online market made China a rapid growing e-cigarette market. 

China banned online e-cigarette sales in 2019, forcing firms to invest heavily in offline outlets. 

In January, RLX raised US$1.4 billion in an initial public offering in New York. It hasn’t commented on the new regulation move.

EVE Energy said it was a battery company with clients that include e-cigarette vendors. It doesn’t provide e-cigarette products directly, the company said in a statement. 

Shares of traditional tobacco companies surged on Tuesday.

China Tobacco International (HK) jumped 6.68 percent in Hong Kong to close at HK$18.52. Shenzhen-listed Shaanxi Jinye, which makes tobacco labels, surged by the 10 percent daily cap to hit 4 yuan. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Everbright Securities
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     