Biz / Economy

Festival holiday sees growth in spending

﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  19:56 UTC+8, 2021-06-15       0
Creative activities promoting traditional culture result in a vigorous growth in consumption in the city during the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday.
﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  19:56 UTC+8, 2021-06-15       0

Consumption in Shanghai saw vigorous growth during the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday, with creative activities promoting traditional culture.

Data from the city's Business Development Research Center showed that 113 large commercial enterprises achieved a total operating income of 1.947 billion yuan (US$303 million) from June 12 to 14, an increase of 17.3 percent compared with last year. 

As monitored by China UnionPay Merchant Services, the number of visitors from outside the city and the consumption they contributed soared by 50.5 percent and 61.45 percent, respectively, year on year. 

Their offline spending accounted for 34 percent of the city's overall offline consumption, up 7.1 percentage points from the same period in 2020.

Food companies saw a year-on-year leap of 11.3 percent, with special campaigns leading to booming sales of seasonal goods such as zongzi (wrapped steamed glutinous rice dumpling with different fillings) and salted duck egg.

Tai Kang Foods joined with Wu Fang Zhai to roll out new zongzi products and holiday gift boxes suited to the taste of Shanghainese, while Xing Hua Lou launched several new zongzi flavors, all selling like hot cakes.

Key catering enterprises, meanwhile, achieved double-digit growth in sales, boosted by special deals, such as discounts in afternoon tea sets, during the holiday.

Focusing on the theme of the Dragon Boat Festival, commercial enterprises engaged in activities such as parades, folk dance flash mobs and interactive activities showing archaic customs, which led to an 18.7 percent increase in consumption in the service sector, according to the city's commission of commerce.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
UnionPay
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     