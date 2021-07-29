Biz / Economy

Pudong plans massive tourism expansion, including Disneyland

  21:30 UTC+8, 2021-07-29
By the end of 2025, the resort is expected to attract 25 million tourists every year – and 70 million by the end of 2035.
Li Xinran / SHINE

Tourists take photos in Shanghai Disneyland on Thursday. The Shanghai international tourism resort, which includes Shanghai Disneyland and Bicester Village, attracted more than 85 million tourists in the past five years and raked in total revenue of more than 40 billion yuan (US$6.19 billion).

The Shanghai international tourism resort, which includes Shanghai Disneyland and Bicester Village, attracted more than 85 million tourists in the past five years and raked in total revenue of more than 40 billion yuan (US$6.19 billion), according to Pudong officials said on Thursday.

During the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025), the Shanghai international tourism resort will develop 24.7 square kilometers on top of the existing 7 square kilometers of the core area.

By the end of 2025, the resort is expected to attract 25 million tourists every year – and 70 million by the end of 2035.

Pudong will accelerate the construction of the Pudong international film and television industrial park featuring high-tech film and television shooting and production, film and television talent education and training, film and television exchange and a publicity and distribution center to become a major site to fulfill the city's ambition to become a global film and television creation center.

At the same time, large-scale development and construction will take place, involving 5 million square meters, to upgrade facilities for vacationing, shopping, film and television, exhibitions, cultural performances and urban amenities.

In line with the blueprint, the resort will become a modern international tourist destination with demonstration significance, an immersive experience center for joy and dreams, a world-class cultural exchange and leisure destination everyone yearns for and a brand name of Pudong and Shanghai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
