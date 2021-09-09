Biz / Economy

China releases report on foreign contracted projects

Xinhua
  21:32 UTC+8, 2021-09-09       0
The contract value of China's foreign contracted projects reached US$255.54 billion in 2020, while business turnover stood at US$155.94 billion, said a report released by the MOC.
Xinhua
  21:32 UTC+8, 2021-09-09       0

The contract value of China's foreign contracted projects reached US$255.54 billion in 2020, while business turnover stood at US$155.94 billion, said a report released by the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) Thursday.

The value of contracts newly signed between China and 61 countries along the Belt and Road stood at US$141.46 billion last year, accounting for 55.4 percent of the total contract value, the MOC spokesperson Shu Jueting told a press conference.

During the period, China recorded a business turnover of US$91.12 billion with these countries, representing 58.4 percent of the country's total business turnover from foreign contracted projects.

Geographically, business in Asia and Africa took up more than 80 percent of China's foreign contracted projects in 2020, Shu said.

The country's foreign contracted projects spread in various industries, with focuses on transport, construction, power engineering, and petrochemical sectors, the spokesperson added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Belt and Road Initiative
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     