CIIE in the eyes of global CEOs | Baker Hughes: Making energy safer, cleaner and more efficient

As an energy technology company, Baker Hughes endeavors to take energy forward, making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet.

Baker Hughes will participate in the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) this year.

"China remains an important region to the company, " said Lorenzo Simonelli, Chairman and CEO of Baker Hughes, "We are helping to lead the energy transition here as well as providing critical technology and solutions for many industrial sectors."