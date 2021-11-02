﻿
Biz / Economy

All together, the world shapes a brighter future

SHINE
  08:00 UTC+8, 2021-11-04       0
CIIE is both a stage for large companies and an excellent platform for rising stars to connect with China and share opportunities, said Jean-Paul Agon, chairman of L'Oreal Group.
SHINE
  08:00 UTC+8, 2021-11-04       0

Dear friends from China,

First of all, I would like to send my best wishes to the successful opening of the 4th China International Import Expo. I am very honored to be a part of this great project since its 1st year. I am thrilled to witness its progress and increasing impact.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the world is physically more disconnected, however, more connected through a shared destiny. The messages we learned from China's continuous holding of CIIE are quite insightful: all together, the world shapes a brighter future.

The first keyword is collaboration. Today, CIIE is not only a stage for large companies but also an excellent platform for rising stars to connect with China and share opportunities. The growing ecosystems of exhibitors and visitors, representing more industries across the value chain, are breeding more collaborations to turn exhibits into products, and exhibitors into investors.

Coming next is innovation. As well as state-of-the-art exhibits, innovative ideas and models are being shared at more events both inside and outside the "Four-leaf Clover" Exhibition Center. They are joined by innovators with different professional backgrounds to inspire open innovation. The evolution of our Big Bang Beauty-tech Startup Challenge, in partnership with Shanghai's Oriental Beauty Valley who connected with us during the 2nd CIIE, is a perfect example.

The last keyword is sustainability. Sustainable development is a common challenge for mankind. Everyone has a stake in it. L'Oréal has longstanding actions and ambitious targets in line with our "L'Oréal for the Future" program. We are particularly honored, for five years running, to have been awarded an A by the CDP in its three rankings: for tackling climate change, acting to protect forests and ensuring water security.

We are looking forward to partnering with China and to, together, be up to the challenges of today's world. We are glad to see that China is shouldering more responsibilities and leading more meaningful dialogues. Your announcement of ambitious carbon-peak-and-neutrality goals and its holding of the COP-15 Summit is encouraging. The topic is also elevated to a more than ever important level at the annual Hongqiao Forum, pooling the wisdom of world-class leaders. We are looking forward to new ideas and concrete action plans inspired by these great minds.

As the dual chairman of the CIIE Enterprise Alliance and Daily Chemical & Consumer Goods Specialized Committee, L'Oréal is committed to bring more global leading products, brands, and innovations. Sharing opportunities from CIIE to the rest of the world.

Let's meet at CIIE, and together, create the beauty that moves the world.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Hongqiao
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     