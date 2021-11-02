CIIE is both a stage for large companies and an excellent platform for rising stars to connect with China and share opportunities, said Jean-Paul Agon, chairman of L'Oreal Group.

Dear friends from China,



First of all, I would like to send my best wishes to the successful opening of the 4th China International Import Expo. I am very honored to be a part of this great project since its 1st year. I am thrilled to witness its progress and increasing impact.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the world is physically more disconnected, however, more connected through a shared destiny. The messages we learned from China's continuous holding of CIIE are quite insightful: all together, the world shapes a brighter future.

The first keyword is collaboration. Today, CIIE is not only a stage for large companies but also an excellent platform for rising stars to connect with China and share opportunities. The growing ecosystems of exhibitors and visitors, representing more industries across the value chain, are breeding more collaborations to turn exhibits into products, and exhibitors into investors.

Coming next is innovation. As well as state-of-the-art exhibits, innovative ideas and models are being shared at more events both inside and outside the "Four-leaf Clover" Exhibition Center. They are joined by innovators with different professional backgrounds to inspire open innovation. The evolution of our Big Bang Beauty-tech Startup Challenge, in partnership with Shanghai's Oriental Beauty Valley who connected with us during the 2nd CIIE, is a perfect example.

The last keyword is sustainability. Sustainable development is a common challenge for mankind. Everyone has a stake in it. L'Oréal has longstanding actions and ambitious targets in line with our "L'Oréal for the Future" program. We are particularly honored, for five years running, to have been awarded an A by the CDP in its three rankings: for tackling climate change, acting to protect forests and ensuring water security.

We are looking forward to partnering with China and to, together, be up to the challenges of today's world. We are glad to see that China is shouldering more responsibilities and leading more meaningful dialogues. Your announcement of ambitious carbon-peak-and-neutrality goals and its holding of the COP-15 Summit is encouraging. The topic is also elevated to a more than ever important level at the annual Hongqiao Forum, pooling the wisdom of world-class leaders. We are looking forward to new ideas and concrete action plans inspired by these great minds.

As the dual chairman of the CIIE Enterprise Alliance and Daily Chemical & Consumer Goods Specialized Committee, L'Oréal is committed to bring more global leading products, brands, and innovations. Sharing opportunities from CIIE to the rest of the world.

Let's meet at CIIE, and together, create the beauty that moves the world.