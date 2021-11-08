Chips, coffee, cultural heritage and technology: CIIE newcomers bringing ideas for a greener planet

The China International Import Expo is welcoming a batch of first-time attendees to display their products and technology at CIIE.

3 Photos | View Slide Show › Special material products are shown at the Covestro booth. Dong Jun / SHINE

AMD displayed latest computer server chip with improved energy effiency. Dong Jun / SHINE

People visit the art and cluture zone in CIIE. Dong Jun / SHINE

The China International Import Expo is welcoming a batch of first-time attendees to display their products and technology. They are comprised of companies from a wide range of sectors, from art and culture dealers and chip giants to chemical material suppliers and ice cream and coffee vendors.



The CIIE is not only an important opportunity for companies to increase brand awareness but also helps to build closer bonds with partners and consumers to drive business growth in China as well as further goals of achieving carbon neutrality for a greener planet.

This is the first time the CIIE has created a "cultural section" in the service trade exhibition area, which features the display and sales of cultural relics and artwork.

The first piece of artwork shown at the CIIE is Kusama Yayoi's "Pumpkin," which passed through the one-stop service provided by the Shanghai Waigaoqiao free trade zone. "Pumpkin," along with other artwork bought by Christie's and Sotheby's, attracted art-loving visitors.

US-based chip giants AMD and TI showcase the latest high-performance computing and green data center technology in the special integrated circuit zone. It's the first time for CIIE to set up such an area.

With a perfect timing, AMD showcases innovation and tech at CIIE as they fit well into China's long-term national strategy, said the AMD China boss.

Germany-based chemical materials manufacturer Covestro is making its first appearance at CIIE, presenting its cutting-edge solutions and technology in the circular economy with the theme "Pioneering a circular economy for a climate-neutral future." Its booth construction materials are 100 percent recyclable.

Food and beverage areas, as always with most visitors to CIIE events, also welcome newcomers.

General Mills is presenting at the CIIE for the first time its ice cream brand Häagen-Dazs and pet food brand Blue Buffalo. Blue Buffalo is entering China as the first foreign country outside of its home market in the US, with the classic "Life Protection Formula" line launched in the Tmall Global official store this month.

Rhea Vendors is presenting a tailor-made Italian brew for Chinese coffee lovers through the CIIE platform.

China is one of the world's largest and fastest-growing coffee consumption markets. It also requires high-end solutions in terms of technology and design, said the company.

Amazon, the United States' biggest e-commerce website, also made its CIIE debut this year, showcasing popular goods from its other markets like the United States, Japan and Germany.

Chinese consumers can directly make purchases in Chinese language and with local payment methods.

(Yuan Luhang and Ding Yining also contributed to this story.)

