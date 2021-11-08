﻿
Biz / Economy

Chips, coffee, cultural heritage and technology: CIIE newcomers bringing ideas for a greener planet

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:20 UTC+8, 2021-11-08       0
The China International Import Expo is welcoming a batch of first-time attendees to display their products and technology at CIIE.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:20 UTC+8, 2021-11-08       0

3 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • Special material products are shown at the Covestro booth.

    Dong Jun / SHINE

  • AMD displayed latest computer server chip with improved energy effiency

    Dong Jun / SHINE

  • People visit the art and cluture zone in CIIE.

    Dong Jun / SHINE

The China International Import Expo is welcoming a batch of first-time attendees to display their products and technology. They are comprised of companies from a wide range of sectors, from art and culture dealers and chip giants to chemical material suppliers and ice cream and coffee vendors.

The CIIE is not only an important opportunity for companies to increase brand awareness but also helps to build closer bonds with partners and consumers to drive business growth in China as well as further goals of achieving carbon neutrality for a greener planet.

This is the first time the CIIE has created a "cultural section" in the service trade exhibition area, which features the display and sales of cultural relics and artwork.

The first piece of artwork shown at the CIIE is Kusama Yayoi's "Pumpkin," which passed through the one-stop service provided by the Shanghai Waigaoqiao free trade zone. "Pumpkin," along with other artwork bought by Christie's and Sotheby's, attracted art-loving visitors.

US-based chip giants AMD and TI showcase the latest high-performance computing and green data center technology in the special integrated circuit zone. It's the first time for CIIE to set up such an area.

With a perfect timing, AMD showcases innovation and tech at CIIE as they fit well into China's long-term national strategy, said the AMD China boss.

Germany-based chemical materials manufacturer Covestro is making its first appearance at CIIE, presenting its cutting-edge solutions and technology in the circular economy with the theme "Pioneering a circular economy for a climate-neutral future." Its booth construction materials are 100 percent recyclable.

Food and beverage areas, as always with most visitors to CIIE events, also welcome newcomers.

General Mills is presenting at the CIIE for the first time its ice cream brand Häagen-Dazs and pet food brand Blue Buffalo. Blue Buffalo is entering China as the first foreign country outside of its home market in the US, with the classic "Life Protection Formula" line launched in the Tmall Global official store this month.

Rhea Vendors is presenting a tailor-made Italian brew for Chinese coffee lovers through the CIIE platform.

China is one of the world's largest and fastest-growing coffee consumption markets. It also requires high-end solutions in terms of technology and design, said the company.

Amazon, the United States' biggest e-commerce website, also made its CIIE debut this year, showcasing popular goods from its other markets like the United States, Japan and Germany.

Chinese consumers can directly make purchases in Chinese language and with local payment methods.

(Yuan Luhang and Ding Yining also contributed to this story.)

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
China International Import Expo
CIIE
Covestro
Amazon
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     