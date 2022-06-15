China's economy shows good recovery momentum in May: statistics bureau

China's economy has gradually overcome the negative impacts of the epidemic, with main indicators showing marginal improvement in May, said Fu Linghui, spokesperson for the NBS.

China's economy has gradually overcome the negative impacts of the epidemic, with main indicators showing marginal improvement in May, Fu Linghui, spokesperson for the National Bureau of Statistics, said Wednesday.

"The economy is showing good recovery momentum," Fu said at a press conference, while warning that the economic recovery still faces many difficulties and challenges.

Looking into the future, the country will effectively coordinate epidemic prevention with economic and social development, step up macro policy adjustments and make every effort to ensure the implementation of pro-growth policies to promote sustained economic recovery, he said.