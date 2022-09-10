Shanghai Global New Products Debut Season opens

Global luxury brands and China's chic designer brands are taking to the stage, with the launch of the 2022 Shanghai Global New Products Debut Season.

Ti Gong





















More than 200 domestic and home brands are scheduled to launch product debut activities over the period as a part of the annual Double Five Shopping Festival.

Dozens of new products, digital service, new technologies are being showcased at a weeklong exhibition staged at the West Bund Art Center as the city continues its efforts to become a top shopping destination and a consumption hub.

Fashion apparel brands TADASHI SHOJI, Grace Chen, La Mofiel and jewellery brand SCHAFFRATH, joined by beauty brands MAC and hairstyle brand L'Oréal Pro, staged a fashion show at the launch ceremony on Friday night.

Shanghai Commerce Commission looks to turn the event into a flagship campaign, attracting players in the fashion industry. Downtown districts like Huangpu, Jing'an, Pudong and Xuhui have been designated as demonstration zones for new product debut.

The vitality index for Shanghai's debut economy improved to 87.68 in 2021, up 0.5 points from a year ago.

L'Oréal's first investment company Shanghai Meicifang Investment Commerce announced it has taken a minority stake in domestic high-end fragrance brand Documents, marking its first investment in the China market.

Brands are still favoring Shanghai and have rushed to the city to open their first stores to bring new retail formats. In the first eight months, new debut store openings totalled 609.



Last year Shanghai recorded a total of 1,078 debut stores and flagship openings, an 18.6 percent increase from a year ago, and more than 3000 domestic and overseas brands hosted product launch activities and exhibitions in 2021.

Estée Lauder Companies' high-end hair-care brand Aveda opened its first store in China at the Taikoo Li Qiantan last month.

Its Estée Lauder and Clinique skincare brands also brought new offerings to the debut season.

Local skincare company Forest Cabin has added an upgraded camellia skincare oil to its product offering which will be on sale on September 15.

Shanghai Commerce Commission also announced that preferential policies would target those that bring debut brands and stores in the city and market leading business formats to further boost the fashion industry.