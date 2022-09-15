Investment continues to pour into Hongqiao CBD

Shanghai's Hongqiao Central Business District has attracted nearly 120 billion yuan (US$17.2 billion) in investment and construction projects so far this year.

In the first half of 2022, the Hongqiao CBD administrative committee joined hands with the governments of four districts – Minhang, Changning, Qingpu and Jiading – to deepen the "cloud" investment service system, attracting 52 key projects with nearly 50 billion yuan of investment, said Bao Bingzhang, Party secretary and executive deputy director of the committee.

Project signings and groundbreaking ceremonies were also held on Wednesday, with a total investment of about 34 billion yuan in newly signed projects, covering key areas such as the digital economy, biomedicine, new energy and fashion consumption.

So far this year, 35 new projects have broken ground in the CBD with combined investment of 35.8 billion yuan.

The cumulative amount of investment and construction projects lured by the business district so far this year is nearly 120 billion yuan.

Hongqiao will continue to seek additional investment for the rest of 2022 with more than 30 activities to be held online and offline, Bao said.

Among the 29 policies in the master plan for the construction of Hongqiao International Open Hub approved by the State Council in February last year, 26 have already been put into effect, Bao said, while the 20 special policies released by the Shanghai government are being pushed forward at a faster pace.