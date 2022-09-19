Biz / Economy

China's FDI inflow up 16.4% in first 8 months

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, expanded 16.4 percent year on year to 892.74 billion yuan (US$127.39 billion) in the first eight months of the year, the Ministry of Commerce said on Monday.

In US dollar terms, the inflow went up 20.2 percent year on year to US$138.41 billion.

The service industry saw FDI inflow jump by 8.7 percent year on year to 662.13 billion yuan, while that of high-tech industries surged by 33.6 percent from a year earlier, data from the ministry showed.

Specifically, FDI in high-tech manufacturing rose 43.1 percent from the same period a year ago, while that in the high-tech service sector surged 31 percent year on year.

During the period, investment from the Republic of Korea, Germany, Japan, and the United Kingdom climbed by 58.9 percent, 30.3 percent, 26.8 percent, and 17.2 percent, respectively.

FDI flowing into the country's western region reported a year-on-year increase of 43 percent, followed by 27.6 percent in the central region and 14.3 percent in the eastern region.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
