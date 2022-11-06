﻿
High-tech is the message delivered by Japanese companies at CIIE

Japanese companies have flexed their tech muscles and displayed strong confidence in the Chinese market growth at the ongoing China International Import Exhibition.
Dong Jun / SHINE

A visitor tests Canon's MR device at its CIIE booth. The company aims to expand business in China.

Japanese companies have flexed their tech muscles and displayed strong confidence in the Chinese market growth at the ongoing China International Import Exhibition.

The products, mainly used in the tech and health-care industries, feature cutting-edge features like mixed-reality or MR, metaverse and artificial intelligence. Some of them made their debuts in China or Asia at the CIIE platform this year.

Canon, which has attended CIIE for five consecutive years, aims to expand new product categories and businesses in China to make the domestic market the No.1 regional market by 2035.

Canon, which is well known for its camera business, is expanding business in health care and semiconductor industries and actively seeking opportunities like MR and 3D modeling, said Kaneko Yusuke, Canon's chief regional officer for East China Headquarters.

"China's economy is rebounding with opportunities, while CIIE is the best platform for us to show innovations and connect clients and partners," Yusuke said in Canon's booth.

Canon showcased MR and 3D modeling innovations with smart glasses and cameras at CIIE, which can be used in design, manufacture, game, AR/VR and digital avatar sectors. Some MR devices are shown outside of Japan for the first time.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Epson showcases new techs and green vision at CIIE.

At the site of its CIIE booth, Epson is showcasing a virtual tour of the Summer Palace with its projection techs offering an immersive experience. With AI technology such as eyesight capture and laser projection, it also offers a demonstration for immersive soccer training. This technology can be used in education, tourism, sports, and traditional culture display.

Under its green strategy, Epson is also showcasing its energy-saving printers. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate the use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Omron is displaying its latest generation table tennis or Pingpong robot at CIIE again. With its technology such as AI and robotic arms, Omron can offer solutions to improve work efficiency and related management.

On Sunday, Olympus signed an agreement with Rongtong Medical for medical devices and health-care services at the CIIE booth.

Olympus is displaying various medical innovations including endoscopic devices, which play an important role in the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and stomach cancer. Its narrow band imaging or NBI technology, for early-stage cancer screening, has been used in 5,000 hospitals nationwide by September, said Olympus.

Visitors seem interested in the technology and products which are shown at CIIE.

In Canon's booth, a man is eagerly expressing the desire to buy a lithography machine. Lithography is an essential device used in chip-making, representing top-level tech ladders in the semiconductor industry.

Canon Optical Industrial Equipment (Shanghai) has received surging demand for lithography machines and it is hiring more engineers to meet the domestic demand, Shanghai Daily has learned.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Olympus is displaying various medical innovations including endoscopic devices.

