China's FDI inflow up 9.9% in the first 11 months

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, expanded 9.9 percent year on year to nearly 1.16 trillion yuan in the first 11 months of the year, the Ministry of Commerce said Friday.

In US dollar terms, the inflow went up 12.2 percent year on year to US$178.08 billion.