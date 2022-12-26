﻿
Biz / Economy

China's telecom industry reports steady expansion in Jan-Nov

Xinhua
  19:48 UTC+8, 2022-12-26       0
China's telecommunications industry logged steady expansion in the first 11 months of this year, with emerging businesses and new infrastructure rapidly growing.
Xinhua
  19:48 UTC+8, 2022-12-26       0

China's telecommunications industry logged steady expansion in the first 11 months of this year, with emerging businesses and new infrastructure rapidly growing, official data showed.

The combined business revenue of firms in the sector topped 1.45 trillion yuan (US$207.66 billion), up 8 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The total business volume of the sector was 21.4 percent higher year on year if calculated at the constant price of last year, said the ministry.

China's three telecom giants – China Telecom, China Mobile, and China Unicom – saw their revenue from emerging services, such as Internet data centers, big data, cloud computing, and Internet of Things, surged 32.6 percent year on year to 281.1 billion yuan.

The sector also reported a steady advance in new infrastructure construction. China's 5G base stations neared 2.29 million by the end of November, 862,000 more than by the end of 2021, accounting for 21.1 percent of all mobile base stations in the country.

By the end of last month, 5G mobile phone users of China's three telecom giants reached 542 million, a net increase of 187 million from the end of last year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
China Mobile
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     