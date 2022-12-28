﻿
Biz / Economy

Japan's industrial output edges down in November

Xinhua
  14:09 UTC+8, 2022-12-28       0
Japan's industrial output edged down in November from a month earlier, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a report on Wednesday.
Xinhua
  14:09 UTC+8, 2022-12-28       0
Japan's industrial output edges down in November
Reuters

A worker checks machinery at a factory in Higashiosaka, Japan, on June 23, 2022.

Japan's industrial output edged down in November from a month earlier, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a report on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, industrial output in November declined 0.1 percent from the previous month, with the seasonally adjusted index of output at factories and mines standing at 95.2 against the base of 100 for 2015.

The figure for November follows a downwardly revised decline of 3.2 percent in October and marks the third straight month of decrease, the ministry's data showed.

The ministry's data set also showed the index of industrial shipments dropped 0.5 percent to 93.0, while inventories were up 0.3 percent to 103.6 in the recording period.

The ministry's survey revealed that looking ahead, manufacturers polled expect industrial output here to rise 2.8 percent in December, but drop 0.6 percent in January.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     