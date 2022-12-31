﻿
Biz / Economy

China's external debt declines in third quarter

Xinhua
  08:38 UTC+8, 2022-12-31       0
China's outstanding foreign debt stood at approximately US$2.48 trillion at the end of September, data from the country's forex regulator showed on Friday.
Xinhua
  08:38 UTC+8, 2022-12-31       0

China's outstanding foreign debt stood at approximately US$2.48 trillion at the end of September, data from the country's forex regulator showed on Friday.

The balance was US$154.5 billion, or 6 percent, lower than it was at the end of June, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

The outstanding external debt in China's domestic currency accounted for 44 percent of the total, flat with the end of June, said Wang Chunying, deputy head of the administration.

The proportion of medium and long-term debt was 45 percent at the end of September, down 1 percentage point from the level recorded at the end of June, Wang said.

Despite the volatile external environment, China's economy is resilient, has great potential and is full of vitality, Wang said, and China has the conditions to keep its external debt stable and improve its structure.

The administration will continue to promote cross-border investment and financing facilitation to serve the high-quality development of the real economy, Wang said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     