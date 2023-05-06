Zhangjiang AI Robot Valley powering ahead

An innovation science and technology highland is being created in the Pudong New Area, powered by "smart brains and hearts."

Ti Gong

The development of the Zhangjiang AI Robot Valley, covering about 3.9 square kilometers, is on the fast track.

In the core of the Zhangjiang Science City, it prioritizes the development of high-end medical treatment as well as industrial and smart service robotics.

Hu Min / SHINE

At the future experience hall of the valley, robots that can make coffee, do portrait sketching and assist in lower limb and hand rehabilitation are on display.

The valley has attracted a number of leading robotics companies such as ABB and Fourier Intelligence, which makes exoskeleton robots for people with debilitating spinal injuries. Its annual industrial output value amounted to 22.1 billion yuan (US$3.2 billion) last year.

Hu Min / SHINE

The valley has introduced several innovation platforms such as a biomimetic robot laboratory and a robotics industry technology research and innovation center.

"Innovation, headquarters, research and development are the orientation of our development, and Zhangjiang has become a pool of talent," said Wang Tao, head of the valley project.

"We will continue attracting professionals to the valley and develop an incubation platform of robotics."

Hu Min / SHINE

Jinqiao 5G Industry Park opening in March 2020 is the city's first innovation park based on the all-round application and coverage of 5G technologies.

It focuses on 5G-plus transportation, smart manufacturing and video.

It has attracted more than 60 companies such as Migu Video, China Mobile's video platform, and projects, making it an economic highland of 5G application industry innovation and a pool of global talent.

Hu Min / SHINE

"The park has opened testing roads for unmanned self-driving vehicles and is providing a platform for good and future-oriented projects involving areas like unmanned self-driving cars and drones," said Liu Miao, deputy general manager of Shanghai Jinqiao Export Processing Zone Development Co Ltd.

"We also plan to set up a fund for 5G industry to promote the financing of companies."