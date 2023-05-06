﻿
Biz / Economy

Zhangjiang AI Robot Valley powering ahead

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:29 UTC+8, 2023-05-06       0
An innovation science and technology highland is being created in the Pudong New Area, powered by "smart brains and hearts."
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:29 UTC+8, 2023-05-06       0

Shot by Hu Min. Edited by Hu Min. Subtitles by Hu Min.

Zhangjiang AI Robot Valley powering ahead
Ti Gong

Zhangjiang AI Robot Valley

An innovation science and technology highland is being created in the Pudong New Area, powered by "smart brains and hearts."

The development of the Zhangjiang AI Robot Valley, covering about 3.9 square kilometers, is on the fast track.

In the core of the Zhangjiang Science City, it prioritizes the development of high-end medical treatment as well as industrial and smart service robotics.

Zhangjiang AI Robot Valley powering ahead
Hu Min / SHINE

A robot makes coffee

At the future experience hall of the valley, robots that can make coffee, do portrait sketching and assist in lower limb and hand rehabilitation are on display.

The valley has attracted a number of leading robotics companies such as ABB and Fourier Intelligence, which makes exoskeleton robots for people with debilitating spinal injuries. Its annual industrial output value amounted to 22.1 billion yuan (US$3.2 billion) last year.

Zhangjiang AI Robot Valley powering ahead
Hu Min / SHINE

A robot draws a portrait.

The valley has introduced several innovation platforms such as a biomimetic robot laboratory and a robotics industry technology research and innovation center.

"Innovation, headquarters, research and development are the orientation of our development, and Zhangjiang has become a pool of talent," said Wang Tao, head of the valley project.

"We will continue attracting professionals to the valley and develop an incubation platform of robotics."

Zhangjiang AI Robot Valley powering ahead
Hu Min / SHINE

A robot at work

Jinqiao 5G Industry Park opening in March 2020 is the city's first innovation park based on the all-round application and coverage of 5G technologies.

It focuses on 5G-plus transportation, smart manufacturing and video.

It has attracted more than 60 companies such as Migu Video, China Mobile's video platform, and projects, making it an economic highland of 5G application industry innovation and a pool of global talent.

Zhangjiang AI Robot Valley powering ahead
Hu Min / SHINE

A layout of Jinqiao 5G Industry Park

"The park has opened testing roads for unmanned self-driving vehicles and is providing a platform for good and future-oriented projects involving areas like unmanned self-driving cars and drones," said Liu Miao, deputy general manager of Shanghai Jinqiao Export Processing Zone Development Co Ltd.

"We also plan to set up a fund for 5G industry to promote the financing of companies."

Zhangjiang AI Robot Valley powering ahead
Hu Min / SHINE

Robots at work

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Pudong
ABB
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     