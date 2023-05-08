Shanghai-based firms to showcase latest techs at China Brand Day expo

Breakthrough new technologies like surgical robots and AI-powered medical imaging solutions will be featured at the Exposition on China Indigenous Brands to mark China Brand Day.

Shanghai-headquartered companies are forging ahead with their latest high-tech products and solutions, with a number of companies unveiling new offerings for the upcoming China Brand Day.



Breakthrough new technologies such as surgical robots and AI-powered medical imaging solutions will be featured at the five-day Exposition on China Indigenous Brands to mark the annual China Brand Day on May 10.

Dozens of local brands will present leading solutions, new tie-ups that will mark a new chapter for home-grown brands to pursue high quality development.

The Exposition on China Indigenous Brands will run from May 10 to 14 at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center.

Shanghai MicroPort MedBot (Group) Co said it intends to maintain a leading position in the field of surgical robots with its strong technical strength and product advantages.

Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Liu Yu noted that the Toumai Laparoscopic Surgical Robot has assisted surgeons to complete nearly 800 surgical operations in 37 domestic hospitals since it was commercially launched in January 2022.

MicroPort MedBot's joint replacement robot was also the first in China to receive the European CE certification in December last year, following approval from the National Medical Products Administration in April and the United States Food and Drug Administration in July.

The company is expecting to extend the service and solution to more surgical fields backed by latest research breakthroughs in artificial intelligence (AI) and fifth generation (5G) technology.



Localized solutions such as 5G service would allow its robotic systems to better suit local market demand compared with imported machines, said Liu.

It has also set up about 40 training centers to help surgeons use the systems and benefit patients and health-care institutions to carry out minimally invasive surgery in lower-tier Chinese cities.

Autonomous driving heavy duty truck Q-truck will be an example of smart logistics and green development from local firms.

Shanghai-headquartered WestWell said it is extending its products into a wide array of service covering the full industry range of container transportation.

Since it was first commercially launched in 2019, the multipurpose full-time autonomous truck has been deployed at a number of container ports, including overseas destinations like Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, and Mexico, representing the latest advancement in smart container port operations.

Through about three years of operation, the autonomous truck technology has helped handle 260,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of container throughput at the Laem Chabang Port in Thailand, according to WestWell's deputy general manager of strategic development Hu Hongyuan.

The intelligent auxiliary tracheoscopy analysis "Rapid On-Site Evaluation" AI system, developed by Fosun AItrox, is also a latest representation of the city's progress in AI solutions.

It successfully integrated multi-disciplinary departments such as radiology, pathology, ultrasound, cardiology, respiratory, orthopedics, neurology, thyroid gland and breast cancer.

The solution has helped improve bedside diagnosis in minimally invasive interventional scenarios and optimize the entire surgical process, and has been deployed at domestic hospitals, including Peking Union Medical College Hospital, Beijing Chaoyang Hospital, Shanghai Chest Hospital, and Zhejiang Run Run Shaw Hospital.