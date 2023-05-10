Chinese companies showcase newest products and achievements at brand exhibition

Domestic companies are showcasing the latest technological advances at the 7th annual China Brand Day exhibition that opened on Wednesday.

Imagine a virtual experience of a space station ride, robotic machines to help with surgeries, and colorful inks to be an art itself ... These are some of the exhibits that are attracting visitors to the Exposition on China Indigenous Brands.

Domestic companies have adopted rich formats to showcase the latest technological breakthroughs at the 7th annual China Brand Day event, which opened on Wednesday.

The Exposition on China Indigenous Brands is being held at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center from May 10 to 14.

Over 1,000 domestic firms are showcasing their latest products and technological achievements.

The annual event was launched in 2017 to highlight the brand images of Chinese firms.

"Innovation 100+" is a new segment at this year's event and features over 130 exhibits from 34 central state-owned businesses from 37 provinces and municipalities.

According to Kantar Worldpanel rankings, Chinese brands have continued to gain traction in the consumer goods market in recent years. Six indigenous brands, including Yili, Mengniu, Shuanghui and Bright Food, have remained in the top 10 most preferred brands for the past 10 years.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Ti Gong

A pop-up store of People's Daily's "Wonderful Museum" includes immersive experiences of China's space and maritime initiatives.

Visitors can also take a virtual space ride inside the model of "Tiangong-1" to witness the everyday activities of astronauts.

The facility also has a model of China's deep-sea manned submersible Fendouzhe (Striver).

A special section based on the traditional Chinese shichen, or dual hours named after earthly branches, features traditional Chinese handicrafts and cultural components.

SHINE

The expo is being used by time-honored local brands and startups to promote fresh offerings.

Shanghai Marie Painting Materials Co Ltd, which manufactures painting materials such as oil, ink, painting brushes, and sketchbooks, is introducing a new color ink series inspired by traditional Chinese cultural themes.

The company has been focusing on the research and development of paint products as well as crayons, pastels, and brushes in the hope that new product lines will cater to both casual painters and professional artists.

Wang Qingqing, the board secretary, said that the company was collaborating with more artists to establish public art pieces and public welfare programs to boost awareness of art creation.

Spring and Summer, two new oil and ink sets, are being launched for the first time at the expo. It hopes to offer more products to popularize the idea of public art and casual painting.

New collaborations with the Shanghai Library and the Site of the First National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party have also been announced.



SHINE

Next month, ANK Tech will launch a smart sports camera.

Tina Zhang, chief business officer of ANK Tech, said that the company hopes to target sports clubs, event organizers, and leisure sports enthusiasts in communities to provide automatic sports broadcasting as well as recording and analysis of games.

It could provide livestreaming of events, personalized short video shooting, and recording with smart cameras that automatically capture the movement of the players.

According to her, industry fairs and expos allow local startups to present their latest products and interact with potential clients.



Dong Jun / SHINE

Info

Venue: Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center 上海世博展览馆

Address: No. 850, Bocheng Rd

Online registration: https://www.cibexpo.org.cn