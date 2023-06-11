Carbon Expo showcases sustainable development

The Carbon Neutrality Expo, the first of its kind in China, opened on Sunday in Shanghai.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Shanghai Carbon Neutrality Expo, or the 2023 Shanghai International Carbon Neutral Technology, Products and Achievements Expo, opened on Sunday in Shanghai.

The first of its kind in China, the expo represents China's response to climate change and brings an international stage for green technologies and applications.



More than 600 exhibitors, including Arup, Baowu Steel, State Grid, Schneider Electric and Tesla are attending, showcasing applications and innovation in various sectors like transportation, industrial, design and finance.



It takes up four halls in the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Shanghai) and is to host a lot of important events related to carbon control.

On Sunday, Xinhua Carbon Tech Index is unveiled at the expo to track the performance of companies featured by carbon-related technologies and innovations.

Xinhua

"With industry leaders, policymakers and researchers participating, the expo is an essential event in combating climate change, by promoting sustainable practices and technologies and fostering collaboration," said Vincent Cheng, director of climate and sustainability services at Arup in East Asia.

Cheng, based in Hong Kong, takes frequent international business trips. He had never seen a "carbon expo" across so many industries in other places worldwide, he told Shanghai Daily at the booth.

The expo has six themed zones – energy efficiency, energy conservation, circular economy, practice exploration, low-carbon transportation and low-carbon service, covering a dozen industries. Also, for industrial, energy firms and carmakers, people can find booths for consulting, design and finance firms to offer "carbon" services.

Firms and visitors attend forums, negotiate with partners, explore potential opportunities and find new innovations.

Arup, a British firm which offers design and engineering services, showcases CO-Create service referring to zero-carbon emission. It will announce new cooperations in the expo, including a partnership with Shanghai Jiao Tong University.



At the expo, Schneider Electric launched its second phase of Impact Maker project in the booth, which is a carbon reduction plan debuted in 2022.

Ti Gong

In China, corporate awareness of carbon reduction has increased significantly, with 15 percent more companies setting clear carbon neutrality targets in 2022 than in 2021.

Meanwhile, companies are shifting from external pressure to endogenous motivation. Sustainability is not just a cost but an investment, and two-thirds of companies believing that carbon reduction can increase product premiums, according to a new Schneider Electric survey.

Globally, Schneider Electric has 65 green factories with carbon neutrality, 17 factories among them in China.

Jones Lang LaSalle, or JLL, published a report for "Responsible Real Estate" to help real estate investors, developers and corporate tenants identify key barriers to sustainable action and opportunities.

The five stages in the real estate life cycle, site selection, lease negotiation, design and operation of facilities, space operations and community cultivation, have potential and opportunities to achieve sustainable development. They cover inclusive design, adaptive reuse of older buildings and retrofitting, said JLL.

Various Green innovation and products are shown at the Expo.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Baowu Steel, China's top steel maker, showcased a car frame with special design and materials, saving up to 20 percent car weight particularly in new electric cars. The lightweight design saves energy consumption during driving and contributes to carbon reduction.

Tesla has two exhibition zones in the expo. It showcases electric cars including Model X in its booth in a smart driving zone in the 6.1 hall. Meanwhile, it has set up a zone in the Lingang booth in Hall 7.1, with cars and a detailed model for its Shanghai factory in Lingang, the Pudong New Area.

Transportation and buildings are major sources of carbon emission, especially in cities like Shanghai with high density of cars and people. Digital technologies including artificial intelligence can contribute to carbon reduction today, experts said.

The Expo will be held between Sunday and Wednesday. The exhibition venue, near Hongqiao Airport and Railway Station, is accessible through Metro Line 2 and 17.