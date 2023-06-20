German pavilion a highlight of CIIF fair in Shanghai

A German pavilion at the CIIF will have 19 German industrial exhibitors and 10 official German corporate giants, including BMW, Schaeffler and Siemens.

The upcoming China International Industry Fair 2023, or CIIF, in Shanghai will have a German pavilion displaying tech-savvy products and services on carbon neutrality and digital transformation.



According to Jonathan Schoo, vice president of AHK China, the German pavilion will include 19 industrial exhibitors and 10 official organizations, including BMW, Schaeffler and Siemens, as well as "hidden champions" from other industrial disciplines.

Schoo said on Tuesday that CIIF is an exhibition with the "largest scale, level and influence" in China's equipment manufacturing industry.

This year's China International Industry Fair will take place at the Shanghai National Exhibition and Convention Center from September 19 to 23. DLG Exhibitions & Events Co, a key CIIF organizer, expects around 2,600 enterprises from 27 countries and regions to participate in this year's fair.

CIIF is an international "display, exchange and trade" platform. German exhibitors have always been important aspects of CIIF shows, according to Bi Peiwen, president of DLG Exhibitions & Events.

In keeping with the subject of "Digital Economy & Industrial Decarbonization," the German pavilion will play an important role in fostering the development of the Sino-German real economy.

The International Industrial Sustainable Development Summit and the Sino-German Green Smart Manufacturing Conference will take place during the fair.