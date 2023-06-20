﻿
Biz / Economy

German pavilion a highlight of CIIF fair in Shanghai

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  18:50 UTC+8, 2023-06-20       0
A German pavilion at the CIIF will have 19 German industrial exhibitors and 10 official German corporate giants, including BMW, Schaeffler and Siemens.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  18:50 UTC+8, 2023-06-20       0

The upcoming China International Industry Fair 2023, or CIIF, in Shanghai will have a German pavilion displaying tech-savvy products and services on carbon neutrality and digital transformation.

According to Jonathan Schoo, vice president of AHK China, the German pavilion will include 19 industrial exhibitors and 10 official organizations, including BMW, Schaeffler and Siemens, as well as "hidden champions" from other industrial disciplines.

Schoo said on Tuesday that CIIF is an exhibition with the "largest scale, level and influence" in China's equipment manufacturing industry.

This year's China International Industry Fair will take place at the Shanghai National Exhibition and Convention Center from September 19 to 23. DLG Exhibitions & Events Co, a key CIIF organizer, expects around 2,600 enterprises from 27 countries and regions to participate in this year's fair.

CIIF is an international "display, exchange and trade" platform. German exhibitors have always been important aspects of CIIF shows, according to Bi Peiwen, president of DLG Exhibitions & Events.

In keeping with the subject of "Digital Economy & Industrial Decarbonization," the German pavilion will play an important role in fostering the development of the Sino-German real economy.

The International Industrial Sustainable Development Summit and the Sino-German Green Smart Manufacturing Conference will take place during the fair.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
NECC
Siemens
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     