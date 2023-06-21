﻿
Biz / Economy

Digital consumption on a rebound with signs of recovery

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  17:36 UTC+8, 2023-06-21       0
China's consumption market has shown optimism and recovery signals in 2023, with active moves from consumers and brands after COVID-19 restrictions in the previous year.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  17:36 UTC+8, 2023-06-21       0

Digital consumption in China has shown signs of recovery so far this year, indicating a positive move in the broad economic growth.

Nasdaq-listed Smart Share, which operates Energy Monster shared charging service, regained profitability in the first quarter.

It's regarded as a clear signal of recovery as most people use Energy Monster shared power banks in restaurants, shops or hotels.

In the quarter, the Shanghai-based company posted a net profit of 10.8 million yuan (US$1.5 million), compared with a loss of 96. 4 million yuan a year earlier. Its revenue reached 822.8 million yuan, an 11.6 percent increase from the same period in 2022.

It was also the first time for Smart Share to have over one million POI (service points) nationwide, a new record higher than the pre-pandemic period.

Digital consumption on a rebound with signs of recovery
Ti Gong

A woman uses an Energy Monster service on the street. This is regarded as a clear signal of recovery as most people use shared power banks in restaurants, shops or hotels.

Shanghai-based Weimob said it will offer more digital tools for brands in smart retail and e-commerce. It helps firms to speed up their digital transformation, boost innovation and find new growth engines.

During a recent information consumption event, Hong Kong-listed Weimob promised to support services valued at 120 million yuan for 3,000 firms, including small and medium-sized firms. Some services cover well-controlled livestreaming and digital avatars powered by AI.

The event, part of the city-wide Double Five Shopping Festival, was held to support consumption recovery by offering coupons to consumers and digital tools to retail brands.

Digital consumption on a rebound with signs of recovery
Ti Gong

Retail brands discuss how to boost business with digital tools at an event organized by Shanghai-based Weimob. Zhang Hao (third from left), Hodo's marketing director, shared the underwear brand's experience.

Retail brands are also taking digital methods to improve management, expand revenue and even explore new opportunities in the aftermath of the COVID.

Hodo, an underwear brand founded in 1957, is adopting a smart retail system, covering customer and membership management, online content production and various tools to integrate online and offline channels.

With digital analysis, it developed cashmere-lined underwear, costing 159 yuan, to become a bestselling product in 2023, said Zhang Hao, Hodo's marketing director.

American Standard, a bathroom gadget brand, is taking digital tools to develop new services, including 24-hour replacement service, bathroom size measurement, as well as online home decoration in the future.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Weimob
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     