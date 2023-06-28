﻿
Biz / Economy

China's industrial profit decline narrows in May

  13:43 UTC+8, 2023-06-28       0
China's major industrial firms reported a smaller profit decline in May, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.
Industrial firms with an annual main business revenue of at least 20 million yuan (US$2.77 million) saw their combined profits stand at 635.81 billion yuan last month, down 12.6 percent from a year ago, narrowing from the 18.2 percent drop in April.

Industrial production continued to improve, and business profits maintained the recovery trend last month, said NBS statistician Sun Xiao.

In May, the manufacturing sector posted better performance thanks to an array of supportive policies, with its profit decline narrowing by 7.4 percentage points from April.

Equipment manufacturers saw combined profits rise 15.2 percent last month, and the profit decline of consumer goods producers shrank by 17.1 percentage points.

Meanwhile, the power, heating, gas and water supply sectors saw rapid growth, with their profits up 35.9 percent from a year earlier.

In the first five months, the profits of Chinese industrial firms went down 18.8 percent year on year, narrowing by 1.8 percentage points from the January-April period. The aggregate revenue of these firms edged up 0.1 percent.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
