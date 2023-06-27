﻿
China's economy expected to achieve annual growth target: premier

China is expected to achieve this year's economic growth target of around 5 percent, with the growth in the second quarter to surpass that in the first quarter.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang speaks at the opening session of the World Economic Forum's 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2023 at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center in Tianjin on June 27, 2023.

China is expected to achieve this year's economic growth target of around 5 percent, with the growth in the second quarter to surpass that in the first quarter, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Tuesday.

Li made the remarks when addressing the opening of the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, in north China's Tianjin Municipality.

Having gone through the twists and turns of economic globalization, all countries should cherish openness and cooperation more, Li said.

Li said that peace and stability should be cherished more in the wake of experiencing anxiety caused by conflicts and instability.

Li warned against overstretching the concept of the so-called "de-risking," or turning it into a political or ideological tool.

He called on the international community to firmly oppose the politicization of economic and trade issues and jointly maintain the stability and unimpeded flow of global industrial and supply chains, so that the fruits of economic globalization can benefit different countries and people in a more equitable manner.

Li said that China stands ready to unswervingly uphold the market economy and support free trade to steer the world economy toward a more inclusive, resilient and sustainable future.

Source: Xinhua
