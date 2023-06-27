﻿
Biz / Economy

Shanghai offers special awards for strategic industry talent

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:40 UTC+8, 2023-06-27       0
The plan covers integrated circuit, biomedicine, AI, software, advanced manufacturing, aerospace, advanced materials, new energy and other strategic industrial fields.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:40 UTC+8, 2023-06-27       0

Shanghai will offer special awards for talent in strategic industries, with a maximum reward of 500,000 yuan (US$69,444), a city industry regulator said on Tuesday.

Enterprises are the main body of the award applications, covering integrated circuit, biomedicine, artificial intelligence, software, advanced manufacturing, aerospace, advanced materials, new energy and other strategic industrial fields, according to the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization.

Recently, Shanghai has issued a three-year plan to boost high-quality development of the manufacturing industry, covering the chip, electric car, new material and biomedicine sectors.

The special awards are part of this plan, with Shanghai offering support covering land, talent, finance and computing resources. It will help boost advanced manufacturing, innovation and digital and green transformation to fuel the city's economy development and upgrade.

Enterprises can check detailed application conditions for the awards through the commission's website (http://sheitc.sh.gov.cn).

The deadline for applications is July 10.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     