Shanghai offers special awards for strategic industry talent

The plan covers integrated circuit, biomedicine, AI, software, advanced manufacturing, aerospace, advanced materials, new energy and other strategic industrial fields.

Shanghai will offer special awards for talent in strategic industries, with a maximum reward of 500,000 yuan (US$69,444), a city industry regulator said on Tuesday.



Enterprises are the main body of the award applications, covering integrated circuit, biomedicine, artificial intelligence, software, advanced manufacturing, aerospace, advanced materials, new energy and other strategic industrial fields, according to the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization.



Recently, Shanghai has issued a three-year plan to boost high-quality development of the manufacturing industry, covering the chip, electric car, new material and biomedicine sectors.



The special awards are part of this plan, with Shanghai offering support covering land, talent, finance and computing resources. It will help boost advanced manufacturing, innovation and digital and green transformation to fuel the city's economy development and upgrade.

Enterprises can check detailed application conditions for the awards through the commission's website (http://sheitc.sh.gov.cn).

The deadline for applications is July 10.