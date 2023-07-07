﻿
Biz / Economy

Xi'an sees China-Europe freight train trips up 46.4 pct in H1

Xinhua
  14:07 UTC+8, 2023-07-07       0
Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, saw a surge in China-Europe freight train trips in the first half of this year.
Xinhua
  14:07 UTC+8, 2023-07-07       0

Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, saw a surge in China-Europe freight train trips in the first half of this year.

The Chang'an China-Europe freight train service operated 2,619 train trips from January to June, up 46.2 percent year on year, according to the Xi'an International Trade and Logistics Park.

Nearly 2.5 million tonnes of cargo were transported between Xi'an and destinations in more than 10 countries and regions in Asia and Europe, up 64.1 percent year on year, said Xu Xiaoqiang, an official with the park.

The Chang'an China-Europe freight train service was launched in 2013, when China proposed the Belt and Road Initiative.

Last year, the number of train trips operated by this service rose by more than 20 percent to 4,639 trips, with more than 4 million tonnes of cargo delivered.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Shi Jingyun
Belt and Road Initiative
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     