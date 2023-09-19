﻿
Biz / Economy

Stunning innovations and surprises as CIIF opens in Shanghai

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
﻿ Yang Meiping
Zhu Shenshen Yang Meiping
  21:33 UTC+8, 2023-09-19       0
Cutting-edge products and innovations, from robots, 5G, low carbon to automation, are the stars at the China International Industrial Fair 2023, or CIIF, which opened on Tuesday.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
﻿ Yang Meiping
Zhu Shenshen Yang Meiping
  21:33 UTC+8, 2023-09-19       0

Cutting-edge products and innovations, from robots, 5G, low carbon to automation, are the stars at the China International Industrial Fair 2023, or CIIF, which opened in Shanghai on Tuesday, featuring global and national debuts and first-time exhibitors.

The CIIF, which returned to offline mode for the first time after three years, is turning into a global stage for companies and colleges to showcase innovation and latest results and points to rebounding demand in China's market.

Shot by Dong Jun. Edited by Dong Jun. Subtitles by Zhu Shenshen.

A global innovation stage

Robots undoubtedly are a top highlight, with the world's top four robot makers – FANUC, ABB, KUKA and Yaskawa – present at the CIIF. In fact, several dozen robot firms have taken up two whole halls, 7.1 and 8.1, at the venue.

Stunning innovations and surprises as CIIF opens in Shanghai
Dong Jun / SHINE

ABB's robot at its CIIF booth, where the Swiss company has also released new software.

Switzerland-based ABB launched a modular software platform and the IRB 1090 educational robot at CIIF 2023 on Tuesday, giving them global debuts.

"Robotics is experiencing significant growth due to global megatrends, including a shrinking workforce, supply chain disruptions and a fundamental need to operate more sustainably and efficiently," said Marc Segura, president of ABB Robotics Division.

The new IRB 1090 robot is ABB's latest educational offering, featuring a fully-customizable education system and free licenses to help bridge the skills gap in robotics education by preparing students for the future of work. Due to security and regulatory requirements, its data and servers are set up locally, Shanghai Daily learned.

In 2022, ABB opened a Robotics Mega Factory in Shanghai to show its commitment and confidence in the Chinese market, one of the world's largest and fastest-growing robotics markets.

Stunning innovations and surprises as CIIF opens in Shanghai
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Schneider Electric showcases a new collaborative robot at the CIIF, representing its first step in creating the next-generation robotic systems.

France-based Schneider Electric is showcasing a new collaborative robot at the fair, representing its first step in creating the next-generation robotic systems. In the future, the company will help device manufacturers and even end-users build automated devices and products that are more agile, efficient and flexible.

As "an expert and advocate for industrial automation" as well as for transformation towards green and smart manufacturing, Schneider Electric is building a "Industries of the Future" blueprint, where advanced robots and technologies will be among the pieces of the puzzle, the company said.

Stunning innovations and surprises as CIIF opens in Shanghai
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

A smart city model appears at the booth of Rockwell Automation, a first-time exhibitor at the CIIF.

Rockwell Automation, a first-time exhibitor at the CIIF, is showcasing smart city, digital industrial applications and carbon neutrality applications and its cooperation with Chinese partners.

The American company has joined hands with China Mobile to help clients build 5G automated factories with 5G, AI and IoT functions. Its Independent Cart Technology, or ICT, applications have been used by top Chinese battery firms, improving battery production efficiency with "Zero Carbon" target for carbon neutrality, Shanghai Daily learned at its booth.

Shanghai firms' innovations

Shanghai firms are also flexing their tech muscles at the fair.

Stunning innovations and surprises as CIIF opens in Shanghai
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

A Shanghai-based firm showcases an "air taxi" model at the fair.

A helicopter-like aircraft model is displayed at the Jinshan smart manufacturing booth, which is the first "air taxi" model appearing at the CIIF.

The eVTOL, referring to electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, is often called an "air taxi", representing a future transportation method in the face of challenges like traffic jams and carbon emissions, according to its manufacturer Vertaxi, a Shanghai-based startup.

The driver-less Vertaxi eVTOL vehicle M1, featuring full electric energy, five seats and a 250-kilometer flight range, is expected to be used in urban transportation, disaster relief, as well as the energy and logistics industries. Currently, it's undergoing trial flying tests, which will be followed by cargo transportation and eventually an autonomous "air taxi" service.

Stunning innovations and surprises as CIIF opens in Shanghai
Dong Jun / SHINE

Dancing robots attracts visitors' attention at the JAKA booth.

Shanghai-based industrial robot maker JAKA released a new 2.5D vision display platform to make robots smarter and improve control accuracy.

At its booth, several dozen JAKA robots dance while other robots make coffee for visitors and play with Rubik's cube automatically, drawing hordes of visitors.

Spot lights in CIIF's college zone

Eighty-seven universities from China and abroad are showcasing 815 of their latest innovative programs at the fair.

The universities include 20 from Shanghai, 61 from other parts of China and six from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Cuba, Australia and Thailand.

Among them, Shanghai's Fudan University is displaying its XINSORB biodegradable stent, developed by a team led by Dr Ge Junbo of Zhongshan Hospital Affiliated to Fudan University over 15 years.

According to the team, the heart stent made with polylactic acid, the first of its kind in China, degrades into water and carbon dioxide one year after implantation and can be absorbed by human bodies in two to four years.

Stunning innovations and surprises as CIIF opens in Shanghai
Dong Jun / SHINE

A hybrid energy drone is shown in the college zone at the CIIF.

"Diseased blood vessels can restore their structure and don't need the stents' braced force in three to four months after implant. Patients who have received implants of traditional metal stent may face risks of inflammation or need to undergo another surgery to take the stents out," Chen Han, a member of the team, explained. "The degradable stent can solve the problems and benefit patients."

The product has been implanted into more than 28,000 patients in over 700 hospitals in China since it was approved by the National Medical Products Administration on March 4, 2020.

But Chen also said that the current version of XINSORB biodegradable stent cannot completely replace metal ones.

"The current version is more suitable for young patients with simple conditions rather than patients with complicated coronary lesions," she pointed out. "We will continue our research to improve our products to benefit a larger population."

At the booth of Donghua University, known for its fashion education and research strength in fabrics, visitors can see not only materials used for producing clothes, but also those that can be woven into deployable antenna for satellites.

East China Normal University exhibits include a geomagnetic resonance system that can draw "fingerprint spectrum" of edible oil. The spectra in the system show the different chemical composition of the oil and any contaminants, and thus can determine the oil quality in about 10 minutes and help ensure food safety.

Stunning innovations and surprises as CIIF opens in Shanghai
Dong Jun / SHINE

Shanghai Normal University displays a robot that can detect and defuse bombs automatically.

The Shanghai Normal University booth boasts a robot that can detect and defuse bombs automatically.

East China University of Science and Technology is also displaying several of its latest scientific innovations, such as bone-repairing materials and sensors that can monitor cellular metabolism.

Other spot light is a virtual reality-powered acupuncture training system. It helps TCM medical students find acupuncture points correctly and calibrate intensity, Shanghai Daily learned at the booth of the Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

Stunning innovations and surprises as CIIF opens in Shanghai
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

A training system, created by the Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, is used to help TCM medical students find acupuncture points correctly.

The CIIF is being held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), which is also the venue for the annual China International Import Expo, in suburban Qingpu District. With an exhibition space of over 300,000 square meters, the fair, which will run through Saturday, has attracted more than 2,800 exhibitors from 30 countries and regions.

Stunning innovations and surprises as CIIF opens in Shanghai
Dong Jun / SHINE

A man tests a virtual reality system at the CIIF.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Fudan University
Schneider Electric
Zhongshan Hospital
Jinshan
China International Import Expo
NECC
CIIE
China Mobile
ABB
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     