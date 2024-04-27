﻿
Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge has handled over 10 mln vehicles

  20:37 UTC+8, 2024-04-27
The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge has seen over 10 million inbound and outbound vehicles pass through its Zhuhai port since it opened to public traffic in October 2018.
  0

As of 4pm Saturday, the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge has seen over 10 million inbound and outbound vehicles pass through its Zhuhai port since it opened to public traffic in October 2018, according to the bridge's border inspection station.

The number of inbound and outbound vehicles passing through the Zhuhai port of the bridge, which is the world's longest bridge-tunnel sea crossing, surged from 860,000 in 2019 to 3.26 million in 2023.

So far this year, the number of inbound and outbound vehicles to pass through the Zhuhai port has exceeded 1.58 million.

The bridge has brought new forms of cross-border travel. Data shows that in 2023, more than 45,000 mainland tour groups traveled to and from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Macau SAR via the bridge. And residents of Hong Kong and Macau made almost 10 million visits to the mainland via the bridge, a record high.

The 55-km crossing links China's Hong Kong SAR, the city of Zhuhai in Guangdong Province, and the Macau SAR. It has brought tremendous economic opportunities and benefits to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.

Source: Xinhua
