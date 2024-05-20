Retailers flocking to open up stores in Shanghai

City consolidates its position as a leading shopping destination with a record number of 489 retailers and leisure brands making their first appearance in the first four months.

Ding Yining / SHINE

Shanghai remains in the fast lane in terms attracting new retail shops and new exhibitions as it continues to consolidate its position as a leading shopping destination and consumption hub.

A record number of 489 retailers and leisure brands made their first appearance in Shanghai in the first four months this year, of which 55 are debut stores in China, and three Asian or worldwide debut stores.

Initiatives by the city's commerce commission are attracting the latest fashion and trendy merchandise to the city, along with the latest exhibitions.

New incentives will be offered for event and exhibition organizers, with a one-off subsidy of 1 million yuan (US$139,000) for Asian or worldwide debut stores, and 1.2 million yuan for pioneering events and activities held during the product debut season.

The new measures will be effective to April 2029 as the city strives to reinvigorate leisure spending through a combination of cultural attractions, tourism, shopping and exhibitions.

A new product launch season in the city is scheduled between March and May each year and import measures will be further streamlined for goods or samples for exhibition purposes.

This year The "FIRST in Shanghai" series of activities includes nearly 300 product launches, fashion shows, exhibitions and events.



A concept space by the sports and outdoor brand, the "Arc'teryx Museum" was unveiled on downtown Nanjing Road W to offer an immersive experience of natural landscape for outdoor lovers.

The Shanghai New Couture Week hosted by the Shanghai International Fashion Federation is scheduled between May 24 and May 26 in Changning District.

An exhibition of Lego-inspired home decoration styles and leisure spaces is staged at the Xuhui riverside area till the end of May.