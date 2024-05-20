﻿
Biz / Economy

Retailers flocking to open up stores in Shanghai

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  18:09 UTC+8, 2024-05-20       0
City consolidates its position as a leading shopping destination with a record number of 489 retailers and leisure brands making their first appearance in the first four months.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  18:09 UTC+8, 2024-05-20       0
Retailers flocking to open up stores in Shanghai
Ding Yining / SHINE

Shanghai is attracting a record number of retailers and brands as it consolidates its position as a leading shopping destination.

Shanghai remains in the fast lane in terms attracting new retail shops and new exhibitions as it continues to consolidate its position as a leading shopping destination and consumption hub.

A record number of 489 retailers and leisure brands made their first appearance in Shanghai in the first four months this year, of which 55 are debut stores in China, and three Asian or worldwide debut stores.

Initiatives by the city's commerce commission are attracting the latest fashion and trendy merchandise to the city, along with the latest exhibitions.

New incentives will be offered for event and exhibition organizers, with a one-off subsidy of 1 million yuan (US$139,000) for Asian or worldwide debut stores, and 1.2 million yuan for pioneering events and activities held during the product debut season.

The new measures will be effective to April 2029 as the city strives to reinvigorate leisure spending through a combination of cultural attractions, tourism, shopping and exhibitions.

Retailers flocking to open up stores in Shanghai

Lego-inspired home decoration styles are on display at the Xuhui riverside area.

A new product launch season in the city is scheduled between March and May each year and import measures will be further streamlined for goods or samples for exhibition purposes.

This year The "FIRST in Shanghai" series of activities includes nearly 300 product launches, fashion shows, exhibitions and events.

A concept space by the sports and outdoor brand, the "Arc'teryx Museum" was unveiled on downtown Nanjing Road W to offer an immersive experience of natural landscape for outdoor lovers.

The Shanghai New Couture Week hosted by the Shanghai International Fashion Federation is scheduled between May 24 and May 26 in Changning District.

An exhibition of Lego-inspired home decoration styles and leisure spaces is staged at the Xuhui riverside area till the end of May.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Changning
Xuhui
Nanjing Road
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     