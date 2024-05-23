﻿
Xuhui signs key projects in AI and new energy projects

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  22:11 UTC+8, 2024-05-23
The 23 projects signed in Xuhui District on Thursday cover fields such as information technology, foundation models, new energy, new media, financial services and medical devices.
Ti Gong

A batch of key investment projects is signed in Xuhui District on Thursday.

A batch of key investment projects was signed in Xuhui District on Thursday, mainly covering artificial intelligence, new energy and information technology.

The event took place at the Shanghai Foundation Model Innovation Center on the West Bund, the first and only foundation model innovation community in China.

Xuhui also launched the "Key Enterprise Service Package PLUS Plan" to further support business development.

Xuhui's district revenue grew 12.7 percent this year, the highest growth rate among central districts. Seven projects worth over 100 million yuan (US$13.8 million) and 33 projects worth over 10 million yuan were launched. Foreign investment reached US$1.6 billion.

The 23 projects signed on Thursday cover fields such as information technology, foundation models, new energy, new media, financial services, medical devices and semiconductors.

"With Xuhui's support, our company joined the World Design Cities Conference and the World Artificial Intelligence Conference last year," said Wang Zhe, co-founder of Tezign, an AI-generated content unicorn in Xuhui.

"The events allowed us to engage with global professionals, share innovations, and learn from industry best practices," Wang said.

The PLUS Plan aims to strengthen strategic alignment with enterprises. It provides tailored services in residence, housing, education, and healthcare to offer a broad platform for professionals, the Xuhui government said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
﻿
