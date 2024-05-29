﻿
Suzhou New District seeks investment from more foreign companies

One of the first national high-tech zones, the district has become a hotspot for innovators and entrepreneurs and is already home to nearly 2,000 foreign-invested businesses.
An investment promotion conference for Suzhou New District was held in Shanghai on Tuesday, showcasing the achievements of foreign companies there and inviting more to invest.

Located in the west of Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, SND is one of the first national high-tech zones. It is 90 kilometers from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, and within an hour's drive of Shanghai's downtown area.

Guests including consuls, business leaders and scientists attended the conference, and a batch of deals covering high tech, advanced manufacturing and modern services were signed on site.

Heiko Schielzeth, executive vice president of Siemens Electrical Products and general manager of Siemens Electrical Products China and East Asia, said that SND has created a good business environment for the growth of Siemens, which located its East Asian headquarters of electrical products in the area.

"We will unleash more potential to help industrial transformation here and contribute to the development of new quality productive forces," said Schielzeth.

As a hotspot for innovators and entrepreneurs, SND is home to nearly 2,000 foreign-invested businesses, including 61 funded by Fortune Global 500 companies. To pursue high-quality development, the district added 35 foreign-invested headquarters over the past three years, bringing the total to 80.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
