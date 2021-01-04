A much needed shot in the arm for offline shopping

The Hangzhou Commerce Bureau has implemented a new consumption concept by combining shopping with sightseeing and the creative industry in major commercial areas.

The intersection of Minxin and Jiangjin roads in Hangzhou is considered one of the most popular hangouts for hipsters, due to its assortment of luxury brands, chic boutiques and wanghong (Internet celebrity) restaurants.

The crossroad has been given a facelift with flowers and lighted trees and houses to create a festive nighttime atmosphere.

The Hangzhou Commerce Bureau has implemented a new consumption concept by transforming commercial areas into destinations that combine shopping with sightseeing and the creative industry, calling it “Golden Crossroad.”

Because brick and mortar stores face stiff online competition and major challenges due to COVID-19, Golden Crossroad is designed to provide a shot in the arm to traditional shopping.

A transparent livestreaming studio sits at the crossroad, where people can watch wanghong hosts in action.



Local departments have invited brands to set up stalls in the area, offering tasty food and trendy handicrafts.