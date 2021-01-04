Biz / Event

A much needed shot in the arm for offline shopping

﻿ Wu Huixin
Wu Huixin
  16:22 UTC+8, 2021-01-04       0
The Hangzhou Commerce Bureau has implemented a new consumption concept by combining shopping with sightseeing and the creative industry in major commercial areas.
﻿ Wu Huixin
Wu Huixin
  16:22 UTC+8, 2021-01-04       0
A much needed shot in the arm for offline shopping

An installation at the intersection of Minxin and Jiangjin roads in Hangzhou

The intersection of Minxin and Jiangjin roads in Hangzhou is considered one of the most popular hangouts for hipsters, due to its assortment of luxury brands, chic boutiques and wanghong (Internet celebrity) restaurants.

The crossroad has been given a facelift with flowers and lighted trees and houses to create a festive nighttime atmosphere.

The Hangzhou Commerce Bureau has implemented a new consumption concept by transforming commercial areas into destinations that combine shopping with sightseeing and the creative industry, calling it “Golden Crossroad.”

Because brick and mortar stores face stiff online competition and major challenges due to COVID-19, Golden Crossroad is designed to provide a shot in the arm to traditional shopping. 

A transparent livestreaming studio sits at the crossroad, where people can watch wanghong hosts in action.

Local departments have invited brands to set up stalls in the area, offering tasty food and trendy handicrafts.

A much needed shot in the arm for offline shopping
Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     