Technology fair focusing on smart elderly care

  19:06 UTC+8, 2021-04-16       0
With some older people finding it hard to keep up with the latest technology, the 8th China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair is offering solutions.
Dong Jun / SHINE

The latest products for elderly people are on show at the 8th China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair, with an emphasis on the care industry. 

As more people enjoy the dividends brought by digital technology, some older people may be finding it hard to keep up.

Siasun Robot & Automation Co is displaying its cloud health and smart health-care center project, which integrates various technologies including 5G communication, mobile networks and intelligent control, identification, interaction and monitoring. 

It is promoting the development of services, such as elderly life care and rehabilitation, to meet the needs of the elderly in aspects that include health, living, culture and safety.

Shanghai Yanhua Smartech Group Co brings its smart community integrated service solution, which focuses on fields such as “a green energy-saving smart city" and "smart medical and big health.”

A smart community pilot project has already been a success in Putuo District.

Last year, the State Council issued a plan on practical solutions to the difficulties of older people in using smart technologies with daily life scenarios and traditional services familiar to the elderly preserved and basic needs of the elderly encountering difficulties in the application of smart technologies fully guaranteed, such as the establishment of green channels, the improvement of manual services, and retention of on-site registration quotas.

Services should be people-oriented, and in the transitional phase of bridging the digital divide, the traditional service model should coexist with the digital service model, authorities said.

