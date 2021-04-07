Tech fair attracts Japanese hydrogen companies

Enterprises keen to take part in this month's China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair as they seek to build more connections in a market with great potential.

Japanese hydrogen companies value the chance to communicate and collaborate with businesses in China, seeing it as a market of great potential.

They are to seize the opportunity of the China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair this month to exhibit their latest technological achievements in hydrogen, aiming to build connections with more potential business partners in the industry.

Despite the still severe pandemic overseas and international travel restricted, Osaka Prefectural, a friendship city of Shanghai, has organized 10 companies to take part in the 8th session of the fair this year.

This indicates that demand for technology exchange and cooperation between China and Japan is rigid, and China’s robust domestic market and strong purchasing power are also what they look forward to, according to Nakahara Junta, director of growth industry promotion office of the Osaka government's department of commerce, industry and labor.

Osaka, known for its manufacturing industry, is home to a large number of specialized new small and medium-sized enterprises in various fields, including hydrogen energy, that play a supporting role in Japan’s economic development and industrial innovation.

In particular, Osaka has set up a “smart energy industrial network” with a focus on SMEs and venture capital firms to create and innovate new business opportunities.

"Therefore, we attach great importance to the commercial matchmaking, exchange and cooperation with the Chinese side, which is a market with enormous potential," Nakahara said.

"Osaka highly values its relations with East Asia, especially China. With the recent signing of the RCEP (regional comprehensive economic partnership) agreement, I believe relations and exchanges between the two countries will be further strengthened," he said.

Focusing on technology and innovation, the fair aims to integrate domestic and overseas scientific and technological forces and innovative achievements, and build a platform for technology trade with authoritative exhibitions, communication and support services.

Osaka, the guest city of honor for the theme day of overseas technology promotion, will hold activities featuring the expertise of emerging SMEs in the fields of hydrogen energy and automobiles.

Participating Japanese enterprises related to hydrogen include Iwatani Corp, Hitachi Zosen Corp, Nitto (China) New Materials Co and Nitto New Energy (Suzhou) Co.