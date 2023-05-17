No respite for growth! Established district in Sichuan Province seeks business investment from Shanghai

The Jinjiang District of Chengdu, Sichuan Province, sought investment in a range of cultural and tourism projects worth 43 billion yuan (US$6.15 billion).

Ti Gong

Shanghai, at the frontier of China's cultural and tourism development, has enticed counterparts to seek both funds and experience.

Five plots of land, six key cooperation projects and four cultural and creative office building projects were promoted in Shanghai.

They include the Jindong Business Circle project, which aims to create a key and vibrant commercial area with strong artistic flavor and an equal position to the popular and famous Chunxi Road and Jiaozi Park commercial circles.

The Dongda Road Gaoxian Park project will feature an outdoor performance center that relies on a number of high-end commercial complexes nearby. Comprising 40,000 square meters of operational space, it will introduce pop-ups, fashion, performance and retail businesses.

The Jinjiang District Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau signed agreements with several information technology companies in Shanghai.

The district recorded 22 million visits by tourists last year, reaping tourism revenues of more than 25.6 billion yuan.

It houses commercial resources including IFS, Taikoo Li and the Chunxi Road-Yanshikou Commercial Circle, which have become major hubs of top international brands, and also boasts attractions such as Daci Temple and Tazishan Park.