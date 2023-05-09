﻿
Biz / Event

Expo highlights UAVs for emergency management and disaster relief

A highlight of the International Emergency Disaster Reduction & Rescue Expo, Chinese UAVs are revolutionizing emergency response and rescue with enhanced capabilities and function.
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, or UAVs, are playing a vital role in emergency management and rescue in natural disasters, Shanghai Daily learned at an industry fair held in the city on Tuesday.

The ongoing Yangtze River Delta International Emergency Disaster Reduction & Rescue Expo, which implements the instructions on emergency management and disaster prevention and boosts rescue capabilities, is being held in Shanghai between Monday and Wednesday.

Ti Gong

The unmanned helicopter developed by United Aircraft.

During the show, United Aircraft showcased several UAVs as industrial drones without a human pilot on board. They became a "killer app" for natural disasters, fires, accidents and other dangerous situations, as they can conduct pre-dangerous monitoring, emergency rescue and post-disaster relief.

Meanwhile, United Aircraft signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Rhosoon on satellite communications devices used in UAVs.

One highlight was the TD550, a high-speed plateau-type unmanned helicopter. It features large load capacity, long endurance and support in complicated environments. It can carry over 120 kilograms of disaster relief equipment and supplies, with a maximum lift of 6,500 meters.

In addition, the UAV is able to carry monitoring equipment, air-drop medical supplies, deliver living supplies in fields, waters, mountains, hazardous chemical parks and other environments for emergency rescue.

Building an efficient disaster relief system is a matter of urgency, and UAVs can protect people's lives and properties, said Tian Gangyin, chairman and president of United Aircraft.

Zhongshan FCurier displayed its E6, a UAV supporting vertical take-off and landing. It's used in border inspection, emergencies and public security. FCurier is a UAV subsidiary of Shanghai-based Vertaxi.

In March 2022, E6 was involved in a forest fire fighting exercise in Zhongshan, in Guangdong Province. With its photoelectric pod supporting 30x visible zoom, E6 helps track targets and collect images and data during the flight, which supported intelligent remote command in the fire fighting.

A total of 435 exhibitors attended the show in the National Convention & Exhibition Center.

Ti Gong

The E6, at the FCurier booth

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Follow Us

