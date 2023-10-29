Multi-tier approach improves governance in Qingpu

Qingpu District is taking an intelligent and refined approach to the management of its office buildings with a multi-tier mechanism, district officials said over the weekend.

The district houses the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), which is in full gear for the upcoming 6th China International Import Expo.

The Huaxin E Link World industrial park in the large Hongqiao area, which covers nearly 100 mu with 25 office buildings, is one of the key office building parks in Huaxin Town.

With some 4,000 staffers, there have been complex security situations.

Recently, an auto science and technology company in the park was found to have an abnormal operation situation, exposing hazards of a broken financial chain.

Following the intervention of Huaxin Police Station and local security governance office, the company terminated its rental term and the potential hazards were eliminated.

Before 2021, a number of companies in the park were involved in labor and franchise disputes with a few already included in the high-risk list regarding economic safety.

To improve management efficiency, the town introduced a smart "full life cycle" governance platform with strict screening and assessment of companies' qualifications, tax revenue and registration.

A three-tier management mechanism has been imposed, with those with severe potential hazards cleared out, and those with risks still within control warned.

So far, 32 companies have had their rental contracts terminated and another was removed from the park.

More than 46 were given warnings.

Companies inside the park were asked to sign risk commitment letters and officials are closely following their payment and complaints.

Under joint efforts, another 30 companies with suspected economic crime hazards as well as investment and franchisee risks have been removed, stamping out office building financial risks and hazards.

Police in the town has established a WeChat group with office building staffers to respond to their requests.

Recently, a Taiwan citizen working at the park lost his bag with his travel permit inside.

He was about to attend the graduation ceremony of his daughter in Taiwan. The bag was found a day later by local police with a check of surveillance cameras and contact with cleaners. With a sigh of relief he was able to board the flight in time.

"We seek to create a bridge linking the public and spare no effort to help them," said a policeman surnamed Zhang.