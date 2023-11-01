Newcomers to CIIE showcase sustainable concepts and products

Japanese brand Muji pushes lifestyle concepts, while Singapore's Hong Leong Group presents sustainable development – both companies are making their CIIE debut.

With the 6th China International Import Expo just around the corner, newcomers at the event are preparing to showcase a range of new concepts and products.

Japanese household goods company Muji's debut at the expo features sustainable ideas, and natural lifestyle concepts, with two world debut designer items by Hara Kenya and Naoto Fukasawa.

Muji's new China development and design team marks the first time the company has taken this approach in an overseas market.

The company said it's determined to make further investment in the local market after having witnessed Chinese consumers' desire for a better life, and the continually growing demand for quality products.

Having felt the strong sentiment of local consumers and further growth potential, it has thus made up its mind to participate in this year's expo, with an aim to expand localization offerings and multiply its local new merchandise.

Singapore's Hong Leong Group, making debut at the expo, is bringing City Developments Limited, a leading global real estate company in Singapore, and Millennium & Copthorne Hotels.

The firm will present new concepts in sustainable development and urban architecture from Singapore at the CIIE. It said it will seek more investment opportunities during the expo.

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Kwek Leng Beng, the chairman of Hong Leong Group, in May.

Kwek Leng Beng said the group "is strongly confident in China's future development" as it will increase its investment in urban renewal and other areas to strengthen cooperation with Shanghai, create more iconic projects, and work hand in hand with Shanghai to achieve sustainable development.

Hong Leong's business covers real estate development, hotels, finance, trade, and industry. Shanghai is an important business base for the group.