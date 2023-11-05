Trading delegations from Qingpu District sign Shanghai's first order of 6th CIIE

The first deal of Shanghai trading delegation at the 6th CIIE went to ZKH Industrial and Dow, with a procurement order worth US$300 million signed on Sunday afternoon.

Ti Gong

It was signed between Shanghai-headquartered ZKH Industrial Supply Co and materials science leader Dow.

The order mainly involves the purchase of organosilicon products with one of the products making its debut in the Asia/Pacific.

The two sides will jointly explore downstream markets for industrial products regarding electronics, transportation, new energy, packaging and architecture, based on the deal.

At the same time, ZKH Industrial Supply Co registered in Qingpu District also signed strategic cooperation agreements worth US$260 million with six international companies such as Schneider Electric and DuPont.

As a new comer to the expo, ZKH, one of the leading MRO procurement service platforms of industrial products in China, is also showcaseing its digital and intelligent delivery service at the Trade in Services Hall. Its booth covers 300 square meters, one of the biggest in the hall.

"We are both buyer and exhibitor at the expo, showcasing our strong presence at the event," said Chen Long, board chairman and CEO of ZKH.

"We look forward to showing the digital service advantages of Chinese industrial products supply chains via the grand event and boosting the export of Chinese industrial products."

Trading delegations from Qingpu District signed the first order of the Shanghai trading group for six consecutive years at CIIE with trading volume surpassing US$2.13 billion and procurement order of intention worth over US$5.15 billion.

The district houses the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).