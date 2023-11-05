Biz / Event

Trading delegations from Qingpu District sign Shanghai's first order of 6th CIIE

Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:50 UTC+8, 2023-11-05       0
The first deal of Shanghai trading delegation at the 6th CIIE went to ZKH Industrial and Dow, with a procurement order worth US$300 million signed on Sunday afternoon.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:50 UTC+8, 2023-11-05       0
Trading delegations from Qingpu District sign Shanghai's first order of 6th CIIE
Ti Gong

The signing ceremony.

The first deal of Shanghai trading delegation at the 6th China International Import Expo, a procurement order worth US$300 million, was sealed on Sunday afternoon.

It was signed between Shanghai-headquartered ZKH Industrial Supply Co and materials science leader Dow.

The order mainly involves the purchase of organosilicon products with one of the products making its debut in the Asia/Pacific.

The two sides will jointly explore downstream markets for industrial products regarding electronics, transportation, new energy, packaging and architecture, based on the deal.

At the same time, ZKH Industrial Supply Co registered in Qingpu District also signed strategic cooperation agreements worth US$260 million with six international companies such as Schneider Electric and DuPont.

As a new comer to the expo, ZKH, one of the leading MRO procurement service platforms of industrial products in China, is also showcaseing its digital and intelligent delivery service at the Trade in Services Hall. Its booth covers 300 square meters, one of the biggest in the hall.

"We are both buyer and exhibitor at the expo, showcasing our strong presence at the event," said Chen Long, board chairman and CEO of ZKH.

"We look forward to showing the digital service advantages of Chinese industrial products supply chains via the grand event and boosting the export of Chinese industrial products."

Trading delegations from Qingpu District signed the first order of the Shanghai trading group for six consecutive years at CIIE with trading volume surpassing US$2.13 billion and procurement order of intention worth over US$5.15 billion.

The district houses the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Schneider Electric
China International Import Expo
NECC
CIIE
DuPont
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     