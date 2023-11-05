Here's cheers to 6th CIIE's first business license

The first business license issued to an exhibitor at the 6th China International Import Expo has gone to a Georgian company, a brandy producer and a sixth-time exhibitor at CIIE.

JSC Sarajishvili, one of the oldest manufacturers of brandy in Georgia, will start business operations in Baihe Town, Qingpu District, after receiving the license.

"The whole process is convenient and efficient as it took only one week after we submitted the application materials to receive the license," said Anano Managadze, a representative from the company.

The joint venture in Baihe is expected to serve as a bridge of trade between China and Georgia, with cultural activities held as well.

Qingpu District has organized about 400 veteran staffers specializing in luring business investment to the expo this year.