China International Import Expo focuses on openness

The sixth China International Import Expo opened on Sunday, during which China reiterated its commitment to broader, deeper and higher-level opening up.

At the opening ceremony, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a warm welcome to all participators via a message.

Premier Li Qiang stated in his keynote speech that China will continue to promote the greater opening-up of market opportunities.

Since its inauguration in 2018, the China International Import Expo has remained committed to its original purpose of opening China's market to the world and sharing opportunities with the global community, according to Li.



Through its four major platform roles of international procurement, investment promotion, cultural exchanges and open cooperation, the CIIE has continued to strengthen its role as a public good for the whole world, emphasizing its significance on the international stage.

In the first five editions of the CIIE, more than 130 countries and international organizations participated, with the number of sessions by companies exhibiting their products and services totalling up to 15,800.

The grand event featured debuts of more than 2,000 new products, technologies, and services, and resulted in approximately US$350 billion in intended transactions in the five sessions total, he mentioned.

Li reiterated that China is taking concrete actions to drive the implementation of various tasks, promoting broader, higher-level, and deeper cooperation and openness.

These efforts aim to make a more significant contribution to the global economic recovery and overall global development and prosperity.

Among the efforts will be to advance greater openness in market economy, to actively expand imports and promote the coordinated development of both goods and services trade, to push ahead institutional opening up, to enhance cooperation with other countries on innovation and actively integrate into the global innovation network, as well as to continue to promote a more inclusive and shared form of openness.

He mentioned that China will actively engage in the comprehensive and in-depth reform of the World Trade Organization and support the early implementation of the IFD (Investment Facilitation for Development) Agreement.