﻿
Biz / Event

Sustainability at forefront of CIIE consumer offerings

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:08 UTC+8, 2023-11-08       0
Sustainable development, low carbon production, and emissions reduction have been highlighted at this year's China International Import Expo.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:08 UTC+8, 2023-11-08       0

Sustainable development, low-carbon production, and emissions reduction have been highlighted at this year's China International Import Expo (CIIE).

The Canada Goose Pavilion showcases a wide range of products under the theme "Live in the Open: Experiencing New Horizons", highlighting its rich heritage, offerings and commitment to China.

One of the pavilion's four display sections introduces guests to Canada Goose's commitments under its Sustainable Impact Strategy.

The section exhibits multiple collections that reflect the company's commitment to sustainability, including a collection made of recycled wool and bio-based fibres. The collection resigns classic fleece with a sustainable warm fabric, and was very well-received during last year's CIIE, and has continued to be a popular collection in-store nationwide.

Sustainability at forefront of CIIE consumer offerings
Ti Gong

The Canada Goose Pavilion at the 6th China International Import Expo highlights eco-friendly concepts.

Puffers, lightweight jackets, and vests made with 100 percent recycled nylon are also featured.

Canada Goose said that over 75 percent of its materials are preferred fibres and materials (PFMs), and it is on track to reach its goal of 90 percent by 2025. PFMs include those that are recycled, organic, natural, bio-degradable, and plant-based.

"CIIE is a prime platform to showcase our commitment to the market and our desire to build our business for the long-term," said Larry Li, president of Canada Goose China. "Last year, we participated in the CIIE for the first time, and many visitors showed great interest in our products and even placed orders online.

"Our debut at CIIE last year was a resounding success, which reaffirmed the great potential for Canada Goose in the Chinese market, and we've elevated our exhibition this year, providing guests with more ways to engage with our performance luxury brand," he said.

Sustainability at forefront of CIIE consumer offerings
Ti Gong

Japanese household goods company Muji at the CIIE

Japanese household goods company Muji's joins the expo for the first time, featuring sustainable ideas and natural lifestyle concepts. It offers two world debut designer items by Hara Kenya and Naoto Fukasawa.

The booth, covering 400 square meters, introduces the display concepts of natural rivers, mountains, and fertile black soil, showcasing its source-tracing green innovation power.

The label's recycled plastic recycling series and 100 percent recycled fleece series products are on display, together with cashmere and wool products made with natural materials.

The company is also actively developing products made of fiber hemp, an eco-friendly material that abounds in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

The company said it's determined to make further investments in the local market after having witnessed Chinese consumers' desire for better lives, and the country's continually growing demand for quality products.

Confident of the growth potential in China, Muji decided to participate in this year's expo, with the aim of expanding its localization offerings and multiplying its new local merchandise.

Sustainability at forefront of CIIE consumer offerings
Ti Gong

To push forward "green growth," Nike China announced a collaboration with Tsinghua University in the field of sustainable development" at the 6th CIIE.

To push forward "green growth," Nike China announced a collaboration with Tsinghua University in the field of sustainable development" at the 6th CIIE.

The two parties will work together on the "carbon neutrality in industry, academia and research collaboration program" to mobilize and integrate resources, bringing together their respective strengths to assist in the green transformation of the industry.

The program is expected to facilitate long-term and in-depth cooperation in the face of major strategic needs of the industry and the needs of economic and social development.

Tsinghua's advantages in education, technology and talent, along with Nike's strengths in industrial resources and innovation, will be utilized to explore low-carbon paths for carbon-neutrality enterprise planning, low-carbon production and manufacturing, zero-carbon logistics, transportation and warehousing green solutions, as part of the three-year program.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Muji
China International Import Expo
Nike
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     