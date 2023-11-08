Sustainable development, low carbon production, and emissions reduction have been highlighted at this year's China International Import Expo.

Sustainable development, low-carbon production, and emissions reduction have been highlighted at this year's China International Import Expo (CIIE).

The Canada Goose Pavilion showcases a wide range of products under the theme "Live in the Open: Experiencing New Horizons", highlighting its rich heritage, offerings and commitment to China.

One of the pavilion's four display sections introduces guests to Canada Goose's commitments under its Sustainable Impact Strategy.

The section exhibits multiple collections that reflect the company's commitment to sustainability, including a collection made of recycled wool and bio-based fibres. The collection resigns classic fleece with a sustainable warm fabric, and was very well-received during last year's CIIE, and has continued to be a popular collection in-store nationwide.

Ti Gong

Puffers, lightweight jackets, and vests made with 100 percent recycled nylon are also featured.



Canada Goose said that over 75 percent of its materials are preferred fibres and materials (PFMs), and it is on track to reach its goal of 90 percent by 2025. PFMs include those that are recycled, organic, natural, bio-degradable, and plant-based.

"CIIE is a prime platform to showcase our commitment to the market and our desire to build our business for the long-term," said Larry Li, president of Canada Goose China. "Last year, we participated in the CIIE for the first time, and many visitors showed great interest in our products and even placed orders online.

"Our debut at CIIE last year was a resounding success, which reaffirmed the great potential for Canada Goose in the Chinese market, and we've elevated our exhibition this year, providing guests with more ways to engage with our performance luxury brand," he said.

Ti Gong

Japanese household goods company Muji's joins the expo for the first time, featuring sustainable ideas and natural lifestyle concepts. It offers two world debut designer items by Hara Kenya and Naoto Fukasawa.

The booth, covering 400 square meters, introduces the display concepts of natural rivers, mountains, and fertile black soil, showcasing its source-tracing green innovation power.

The label's recycled plastic recycling series and 100 percent recycled fleece series products are on display, together with cashmere and wool products made with natural materials.

The company is also actively developing products made of fiber hemp, an eco-friendly material that abounds in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

The company said it's determined to make further investments in the local market after having witnessed Chinese consumers' desire for better lives, and the country's continually growing demand for quality products.

Confident of the growth potential in China, Muji decided to participate in this year's expo, with the aim of expanding its localization offerings and multiplying its new local merchandise.

Ti Gong

To push forward "green growth," Nike China announced a collaboration with Tsinghua University in the field of sustainable development" at the 6th CIIE.

The two parties will work together on the "carbon neutrality in industry, academia and research collaboration program" to mobilize and integrate resources, bringing together their respective strengths to assist in the green transformation of the industry.

The program is expected to facilitate long-term and in-depth cooperation in the face of major strategic needs of the industry and the needs of economic and social development.

Tsinghua's advantages in education, technology and talent, along with Nike's strengths in industrial resources and innovation, will be utilized to explore low-carbon paths for carbon-neutrality enterprise planning, low-carbon production and manufacturing, zero-carbon logistics, transportation and warehousing green solutions, as part of the three-year program.