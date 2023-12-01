Biz / Event

Deals worth over US$8.27 billion inked at int'l transportation expo

Xinhua
  18:07 UTC+8, 2023-12-01
Transportation industry projects with an investment of more than US$8.27 billion were inked during the opening ceremony of the 5th Transportation Industry Expo, held in Hangzhou.
Xinhua
  18:07 UTC+8, 2023-12-01       0

Transportation industry projects with an investment of more than 58.8 billion yuan (US$8.27 billion) were inked during the opening ceremony of the fifth Zhejiang International Intelligent Transportation Industry Expo, held in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.

A total of 51 comprehensive transportation industry projects were signed during the event, which runs from Friday to Sunday, according to the provincial department of transportation.

The projects cover rail transit, green transportation, digital logistics, smart ports, transportation-related services, and other fields.

The previous four editions of the expo attracted more than 2,000 major enterprises from home and abroad, resulting in the signing of industrial projects worth nearly 200 billion yuan and showcasing more than 1,000 new products in the transport sector.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
