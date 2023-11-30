Biz / Event

COP28 calls for accelerating global climate response in Dubai

Xinhua
  20:07 UTC+8, 2023-11-30       0
The 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP28, started on Thursday afternoon in Dubai.
Xinhua
  20:07 UTC+8, 2023-11-30       0
COP28 calls for accelerating global climate response in Dubai
Xinhua

Attendees arrive for the opening of UN's COP28 climate summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 30.

The 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations (UN) Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP28, started here Thursday afternoon in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

This year's climate conference has garnered notable global attention as it marks the conclusion of the Global Stocktake, the first-ever two-year assessment of the world's collective progress toward the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement.

After being formally appointed the COP28 president, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber said "the new road starts with a decision on the Global Stocktake, a decision that is ambitious, corrects course and accelerates action to 2030."

Al Jaber made a rallying call to world leaders, urging immediate and ambitious action on the Global Stocktake, swift consensus on the agenda, and a quick move to text.

He noted that "this Presidency is committed to unlocking (green) finance to ensure that the Global South does not have to choose between development and climate action," calling on all parties to find common ground, come forward with solutions, and achieve consensus.

At the opening ceremony, UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell said "we are taking baby steps. Stepping far too slowly from an unstable world that lacks resilience to working out the best responses to the complex impacts (of the climate change) we are facing."

He called on relevant parties to "take responsibility for speeding things up," and "be transparent in the actions and decisions we take with each other."

While making his staunch calls for the transition from fossil fuels to green energy, the UN climate official stressed "justice within and between countries" in this regard.

He also warned "we have around six years before we exhaust the planet's ability to cope with our emissions before we blow through the 1.5-degree limit."

The conference, running from November 30 to December 12, will welcome more than 70,000 delegates from around the globe in a bid to work out a worldwide solution to the pressing climate issues facing the planet and all mankind.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     