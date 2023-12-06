Biz / Event

World media join hands to contribute to humanity's better future

Xinhua
  19:53 UTC+8, 2023-12-06       0
World media leaders are gathering in China to contribute media power to building a better future for humanity.
  19:53 UTC+8, 2023-12-06       0

The 5th World Media Summit has attracted more than 450 representatives of nearly 200 institutions from over 100 countries and regions, including media outlets, think tanks and international organizations.

From Beijing to Guangzhou and Kunming, media executives have exchanged views on boosting global confidence and cooperation, aiming to forge a vision for the media's role in shaping a better world.

IC

The 5th World Media Summit (Yunnan branch) opened in Kunming, Yunnan Province on December 5.

Confidence

Media leaders attending the summit have noted that the world is undergoing accelerated changes unseen in a century, and that uncertainties and unforeseen factors are on the rise.

Fu Hua, president of Xinhua News Agency, said in a keynote speech at the summit's opening ceremony in Guangzhou that media organizations shoulder important responsibility in helping boost global confidence and promote common development.

"Confidence is more valuable than gold when facing difficulties," Fu said, calling on attendees to use the media to convey positive energy, amplify voices that promote the development of human society, and encourage countries to join hands in addressing the challenges facing humanity.

Iqbal Surve, chairman of South Africa's Independent Media, said that the media's role extends beyond conveying facts, and that it should catalyze social-economic change and development.

"If we have one task only as a social responsibility, that task is to ensure that media must be a change agent in the world today, to promote a common humanity and a shared future and shared prosperity," he added.

Cooperation

The attendees have also agreed that the media sector is currently faced with challenges that entail collaboration with one other in the pursuit of development.

At a meeting that gathered leaders of Xinhua News Agency, Reuters, The Associated Press, and Agence France-Presse in Beijing last Friday, the participants discussed the emergence of new technologies such as artificial intelligence and the need to combat fake news.

The executives agreed that international news agencies should work together and stay committed to providing users with objective, fair and accurate information.

"We view collaboration with fellow news agencies as paramount," said AP Vice President YK Chan, adding that collaboration allows news agencies to tell important stories, keep their journalists safe and address pressing challenges facing the industry.

Mikhail Gusman, first deputy director-general of TASS Russian News Agency, also underscored the significance of cooperation in a world of information riddled with challenges.

"We believe that it is our primary task to enhance cooperation, seek solutions together and foster mutual trust," Gusman said at the summit's opening ceremony.

Chinese modernization

Chinese modernization is proving a hot topic at the summit.

During the ongoing event, Xinhua unveiled a research report titled "The Humanomics in the New Era," offering an overview of China's new development format focusing on a people-centered approach and the integrated development of culture and economy in the process of advancing Chinese modernization.

"The media play a crucial role in advancing the modernization endeavors of countries worldwide," said Lyu Yansong, editor-in-chief of Xinhua News Agency. He expressed the hope of enhancing collaboration and deepening understanding among media organizations around the world to advance modernization of the entire human society through collaborative efforts.

The summit's parallel session is taking place in the city of Kunming in Yunnan Province, where epic treks of a herd of wild elephants in recent years have attracted the attention of over 3,000 media outlets worldwide, with reports reaching more than 190 countries and regions.

Harmony between human and nature is a key element of Chinese modernization. The attendees have agreed that the Chinese modernization philosophy can provide development opportunities and insights for the entire world.

It is important to strike a balance between economic development and environmental protection, said Brem-Nagy Marton Bonifac, a Hungarian journalist who visited Kunming during the summit.

"The story of the elephants' adventure is really heart-warming," he said, adding that it is the media's duty to cover such stories to reflect modernization progress that highlights ecological advancement.

Source: Xinhua
