Cruises proving popular among international vacationers

Cruise trips originating from Shanghai are attracting a large number of overseas travelers, with Royal Caribbean Group claiming good sales of voyages.

Ti Gong

The Spectrum of the Seas, Royal Caribbean International's Quantum Ultra Class flagship, will return to Shanghai in April 2024.



It will dock at Shanghai Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal, its home port, and then depart on trips ranging from four to seven nights.

The destinations include popular Japanese getaways such as Fukuoka, Okinawa, Nagasaki and Osaka.

Royal Caribbean Group recently stated that booking data showed a strong trend with foreigners flying into Shanghai to take the cruise trips.

Ti Gong

It said there were almost no vacancies left for both inside and ocean-view suites for voyages scheduled during the May Day holiday.

"Based on our statistics, the three long voyages scheduled in the second half of next year are particularly favored by overseas travelers who come from diverse countries such as Singapore, Russia, the United Kingdom, Australia and the United States," said Song Jiaming, head of sales the China branch of Royal Caribbean International.

"They made the reservation through overseas travel agencies and individually. There was also an increase in the number of passengers from Southeast Asian nations compared with the pre-pandemic level," he added.

A significant number of bookings were made by Singaporeans after China and Singapore announced a mutual 30-day visa-free policy recently, Song added.

It is estimated that the number of international travelers will hit 20 percent of the total or even more next year, said Song.

With a capacity of 5,064 guests and an investment of US$1.25 billion, the cruise liner has an array of restaurants with regionally inspired menus and entertainment shows, as well as a lineup of adventures including skydiving and being hoisted 300 feet above the ocean in an all-glass observation capsule.

"We are highly confident in China's cruise tourism market and are determined to develop a 'floating sea resort' for guests," said Dr Liu Zinan, senior vice president and chairman, Asia, Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Ti Gong