Audience can take flight with vivid performance

The "On the Wings of Hermès" performance is being staged on the Chinese mainland for the first time in Shanghai after seasons in Tokyo, Paris, Taipei, Los Angeles and Hong Kong.

Ti Gong

The "On the Wings of Hermès" performance is being staged on the Chinese mainland for the first time in Shanghai after seasons in Tokyo, Paris, Taipei, Los Angeles and Hong Kong.

Viewers can step into an imaginary world where they ride on virtual wings to several different settings in a dream-like experience.

The imaginary universe has been created by Belgian duo, director Jaco van Dormael and choreographer Michèle Anne de Mey, with the Astragales Dance Company. It blends dance, object theatre, music and cinema.

In the darkness of a vast space that resembles a film studio, the performance is set in seven segments against different landscapes and surroundings.

Performers make poetic figurines and Hermès signature objects come alive like graceful puppets in a choreography of twirling hands.

Ti Gong

Event Info:

Date: December 9-19 (Closed on Mondays)



Venue: West Bund Art Center 上海西岸艺术中心

Address: No. 2555 Longteng Avenue, Xuhui District 上海市徐汇区龙腾大道2555号

Admission: Free